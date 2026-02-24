ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Hetmyer’s WI Show Puts India In Trouble; Focus On Tariq As Spin Key For PAK Vs ENG

West Indies' Matthew Forde celebrates with Shimron Hetmyer, right, the wicket of Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai, India, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

West Indies' Matthew Forde celebrates with Shimron Hetmyer, right, the wicket of Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies in Mumbai, India, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool