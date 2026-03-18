US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran Fires Fresh Missiles At Israel After Top Security Chief Killed

Iran's Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Larijani X

US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran has launched another round of missiles at central Israel in revenge for the killing of its Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Larijani. Israeli air defences intercepted most of the incoming projectiles but shrapnel from the attack killed a man and a woman in their seventies in Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv. Iran has confirmed the death of the head of the Basij force in the Israeli strikes. In response the Iranian army chief has vowed a decisive retaliation. Meanwhile Israeli airstrikes on central Beirut have killed at least six people and wounded 24 others.

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18 Mar 2026, 10:48:21 am IST US Israel Iran War News LIVE: Top US intelligence officials to testify on Iran war and domestic terror threats Top national security officials from the Trump administration are due to face back-to-back congressional hearings starting on Wednesday 18 March 2026. According to AP, they are expected to be questioned about the war in Iran, including a deadly strike on a school, and about the FBI’s ability to stop terror attacks inside the United States. The annual worldwide threats hearings, which involve the government’s most senior intelligence officials, are taking place amid scrutiny of the US military campaign in the Middle East. There are also heightened concerns about terrorism in the US following recent attacks at a Michigan synagogue and a Virginia university.

18 Mar 2026, 10:27:15 am IST US Israel Iran War News LIVE: Israeli airstrike hits building in central Beirut after evacuation warning An Israeli airstrike hit a building in Beirut’s Bachoura neighbourhood, in the centre of the city, on Wednesday 18 March 2026. A Reuters witness reported hearing a loud explosion in the area. The Israeli military issued an evacuation warning for residents of the building before carrying out the strike. The attack was one of several Israeli strikes on Lebanon that day. These included raids on other districts of Beirut as well as locations in southern and eastern Lebanon. The operations mark an escalation in Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran.

18 Mar 2026, 10:24:10 am IST US Israel Iran War News LIVE: US strikes Iranian missile sites near Strait of Hormuz The US military has struck Iranian missile sites along the Strait of Hormuz using powerful bombs able to penetrate bunkers. In a post on X the US Central Command said its forces had successfully used multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran's coastline of the strait. The Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles at these sites posed a risk to international shipping in the strait, according to the US military. Iran has effectively closed the waterway, through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil shipments pass, sharply disrupting maritime traffic and pushing up global oil prices. The bombs, known as bunker busters and reportedly costing an estimated $288,000 each, are less powerful than the 30,000-pound bombs the US dropped last year on three underground nuclear sites in Iran.