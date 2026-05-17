Roma 2-0 Lazio, Serie A 2025-26: Mancini Brace Seals Rome Derby For Giallorossi
Roma defeated Lazio 2-0 in a Derby della Capitale fixture in the Serie A 2025-26 at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, courtesy of a brace from Gianluca Mancini. The Giallorossi took the lead before half-time when Mancini scored from Niccolo Pisilli's assist. As Lazio failed to create chances, the hosts doubled their lead after the hour mark when Pablo Dybala set up Mancini for his second goal. The Rome derby descended into chaos minutes later as both sides had players sent off – Wesley Franca for Roma and Nicolo Rovella for Lazio. Despite both being reduced to 10 men, Roma held on for a deserved victory.
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