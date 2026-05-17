Roma 2-0 Lazio, Serie A 2025-26: Mancini Brace Seals Rome Derby For Giallorossi

Roma defeated Lazio 2-0 in a Derby della Capitale fixture in the Serie A 2025-26 at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, courtesy of a brace from Gianluca Mancini. The Giallorossi took the lead before half-time when Mancini scored from Niccolo Pisilli's assist. As Lazio failed to create chances, the hosts doubled their lead after the hour mark when Pablo Dybala set up Mancini for his second goal. The Rome derby descended into chaos minutes later as both sides had players sent off – Wesley Franca for Roma and Nicolo Rovella for Lazio. Despite both being reduced to 10 men, Roma held on for a deserved victory.

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Serie A: Roma vs Lazio
Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy celebrates with teammates at the end of the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Lazio in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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Serie A: Lazio vs Roma
Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy greets soccer fans at the end of the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Lazio in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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Serie A Soccer: Roma vs Lazio
Roma's Devyne Rensch, right, and Lazio's Matteo Cancellieri challenge for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Lazio in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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Serie A Soccer: Lazio vs Roma
Roma's Paulo Dybala, right, and Lazio's Tijjani Noslin challenge for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Lazio in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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Serie A Soccer Match: Roma vs Lazio
Roma's Gianluca Mancini celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Lazio in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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Serie A Soccer Match: Lazio vs Roma
Roma's Paulo Dybala, right, and Lazio's Nicolo Rovella challenge for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Lazio in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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Italy Soccer Serie A: Roma vs Lazio
Roma's Paulo Dybala, right, and Lazio's Kenneth Taylor challenge for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Lazio in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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Italy Soccer Serie A: Lazio vs Roma
Roma's Evan Ndicka, left, and Lazio's Toma Basic challenge for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Lazio in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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Serie A 2025-26: Roma vs Lazio
Roma's Gianluca Mancini, left, and Lazio's Tijjani Noslin challenge for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Lazio in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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Serie A 2025-26: Lazio vs Roma
Lazio's Patric, right, and Roma's Bryan Cristante challenge for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Lazio in Rome. | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
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