Spurs Vs Knicks, 2026 NBA Finals: New York Survive Scare, Move Two Wins Closer To Glory
The New York Knicks Hold Off Late Spurs Rally to scrape through a 105-104 win in Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals after Spurs' leading man, Victor Wembanyama, missed a last-gasp attempt at the buzzer. Knicks were sailing towards victory with a 14-point lead and just 6 minutes of play remaining, but ended up trailing by two points after relinquishing the lead in a short span. However, then Jalen Brunson tied the game with a tough jump shot, and then a costly foul by Wembanyama sent Brunson to the free-throw line, which he made to get the Knicks ahead by a point. With just the last few moments of the game remaining, Wembenyama got a chance to register a win for his team but his mid-range shot missed the target, and the Knicks were finally able to weather the Spurs' late storm to extend their Finals advantage to 2-0
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