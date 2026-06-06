Spurs Vs Knicks, 2026 NBA Finals: New York Survive Scare, Move Two Wins Closer To Glory

The New York Knicks Hold Off Late Spurs Rally to scrape through a 105-104 win in Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals after Spurs' leading man, Victor Wembanyama, missed a last-gasp attempt at the buzzer. Knicks were sailing towards victory with a 14-point lead and just 6 minutes of play remaining, but ended up trailing by two points after relinquishing the lead in a short span. However, then Jalen Brunson tied the game with a tough jump shot, and then a costly foul by Wembanyama sent Brunson to the free-throw line, which he made to get the Knicks ahead by a point. With just the last few moments of the game remaining, Wembenyama got a chance to register a win for his team but his mid-range shot missed the target, and the Knicks were finally able to weather the Spurs' late storm to extend their Finals advantage to 2-0

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NBA: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates after Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns is embraces as he leaves the court after Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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NBA Basketball Game: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama walks off the court as time expires during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series as New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44), guard Josh Hart (3), and center Mitchell Robinson (23) celebrate in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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NBA Basketball Game: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
The New York Knicks celebrate after Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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NBA Basketball: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Stephon Castle (5) react as New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson falls out of bounds during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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NBA Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates a basket against the New York Knicks during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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NBA Final: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs fans watch during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the New York Knicks, in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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NBA Final: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) celebrates his three pointer with guard Mikal Bridges (25) during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Basketball: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet celebrates a basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
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Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) is pressured by San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
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