Spain Vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: 10 Songs To Get Hyped For The Titular Clash

“Dai Dai,” Shakira and Burna Boy (2026)

Kick off your World Cup final listening party with this year’s official anthem: “Dai Dai” from Colombian superstar Shakira and Afrobeats icon Burna Boy. The song is the perfect intersection of their musical languages, Afrobeats and Latin rhythms, on an undeniably global, multilingual track. After the first chorus, they take turns tackling verses, singing back and forth, before joining in a duet. It’s a message of unity and victory. Take it from Shakira herself: “Fútbol is a thing that unites so many cultures and people of different walks of life,” she told the AP. “The big responsibility of making a World Cup song is that you’ve got to make a song that represents people’s feelings, emotions, and passion.”