Shakira Shares FIFA 2026 Opening Ceremony BTS As Fans Await Big Performance

Shakira shared rehearsal footage ahead of the FIFA 2026 opening ceremony.
FIFA anthem Dai Dai was created with Burna Boy's collaboration.
Official World Cup soundtrack features 18 songs from global artists.
Shakira has given fans an exciting preview of what is to come at the FIFA 2026 World Cup opening ceremony. As anticipation builds around the global sporting event, the singer shared behind-the-scenes moments from her intensive rehearsal schedule, offering a glimpse into the preparation that has gone into one of the tournament's biggest performances.
The Colombian superstar took to social media to post a series of photographs and videos from rehearsals in Mexico. The images showed Shakira alongside her dancers and crew members as they fine-tuned the performance. Dressed in casual rehearsal attire, the singer appeared energised and ready to take the stage for one of football's most watched events.
The accompanying video montage captured various moments from the rehearsal process, including her arrival at the venue, dance practices and interactions with her team. One clip showed her being cheered on by backup dancers as preparations entered their final stages.
Shakira's FIFA 2026 song 'Dai Dai' leads tournament soundtrack
Beyond the opening ceremony, Shakira is also playing a central role in the tournament's music campaign. Her song Dai Dai, created in collaboration with Burna Boy, serves as one of the flagship tracks associated with FIFA 2026.
The anthem celebrates unity, resilience and cultural diversity. The phrase "Dai dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's go" combines expressions of encouragement from different languages, reflecting the tournament's international spirit.
The FIFA 2026 soundtrack features 18 songs from artists including LISA, Anitta, Rema, Future, Tyla, Stormzy, Nora Fatehi and IShowSpeed. Fans will see Shakira headline the opening ceremony as the tournament officially gets underway.