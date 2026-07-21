Preity Zinta Backs Sonam Wangchuk, Extends Support To Students Amid CJP Protest

Preity Zinta urges dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk

Taking to X, Preity appealed to the government to open discussions with Wangchuk and student organisations while requesting the activist to end his prolonged fast. It was written by the actor that she hoped meaningful dialogue would begin before Wangchuk's health deteriorated further. She also stated that his health was as important as the cause for which he and the students were fighting, adding that the movement represented the future of India's youth.