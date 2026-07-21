Preity Zinta Backs Sonam Wangchuk, Extends Support To Students Amid CJP Protest

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Her statement comes as the CJP movement gathers momentum following the Chalo Sansad clashes in Delhi.

CJP Protest
Preity Zinta Supports Sonam Wangchuk Photo: Instragram
Summary of this article

  • Preity Zinta urged dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk before his health deteriorates further.

  • Wangchuk has continued his indefinite hunger strike for more than 20 days.

  • Multiple Bollywood celebrities have backed the CJP movement demanding education reforms and accountability.

Preity Zinta has joined the growing list of film personalities supporting students protesting in Delhi over alleged NEET irregularities. The actor also expressed solidarity with educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk, urging the government to begin meaningful discussions with him before his health worsens. Her statement comes as the CJP-led movement continues to gain nationwide attention following the clashes during the Chalo Sansad march.

Preity Zinta urges dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk

Taking to X, Preity appealed to the government to open discussions with Wangchuk and student organisations while requesting the activist to end his prolonged fast. It was written by the actor that she hoped meaningful dialogue would begin before Wangchuk's health deteriorated further. She also stated that his health was as important as the cause for which he and the students were fighting, adding that the movement represented the future of India's youth.

CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokespersons Saurav Das, centre, Vijeta Dahiya, left, and Ashutosh Ranka, right, address a press conference, in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI
CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: CJP Removes Spokesperson Vijetya Dahiya Over 'Deeply Insensitive' Videos

By Pranay Vatsa

She further expressed her unwavering support for every student and for Wangchuk, saying she hoped the movement would help uplift and strengthen the country's education system.

CJP protest gathers support from film personalities

Preity's statement follows the violence reported during Monday's Chalo Sansad march, when Delhi Police detained several protesters and used tear gas, lathi-charge and anti-riot vehicles to disperse crowds attempting to march towards Parliament. The demonstrations took place across areas including Jantar Mantar, Shastri Bhawan, Rail Bhawan and Connaught Place.

Several members of the film industry have also backed the movement. Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj joined protesters on the ground, while Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza, Sonu Sood, Vir Das, Bhumi Pednekar and Tovino Thomas expressed solidarity through social media.

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The movement, led by the Cockroach Janta Party and supported by Sonam Wangchuk, is demanding a transparent investigation into the alleged NEET irregularities, structural reforms in India's education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike for more than 20 days, repeatedly urging the Centre to address the students' concerns through dialogue rather than police action.

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