South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (July 20-26, 2026): Pallichattambi, Con City, Jana Nayagan And More

This week, there is an interesting line-up of South shows and films releasing on OTT and in theatres.
From Malayalam to Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, there is something for everyone.
Pallichattambi and Con City, among others, are the major OTT releases of the week.
South OTT and theatrical releases this week: This week offers a diverse range of South content with compelling stories across genres and languages—both on OTT platforms and in theatres. From Pallichattambi and Con City to Jana Nayagan and Chennai Love Story, this week has something for everyone.
New South OTT releases this week
1. Secret of Kalinga - July 24 (SunNXT)
The Saneesh Unnikrishnan directorial Malayalam mystery horror-comedy stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Althaf Salim, Riyaz Khan, Nithin Parameswar, Malavika Menon and Mareena Michael Kurisingal.
The story follows university students who unseal an ancient well on New Year's Eve, resulting in strange occurrences tied to a historic monarchy and a blood moon eclipse.
2. Pallichattambi - July 24 (SonyLIV)
Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the Malayalam action drama stars Tovino Thomas, Kayadu Lohar, Shatru, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Baburaj, Nibraz Noushad, TG Ravi and Johny Antony, with a cameo by Prithviraj Sukumaran.
The story unfolds in late-1950s Kerala, and follows an orphan named Krishna Pillai who survived an infant attack and grew up in both Hindu and Christian households. Pillai takes the name Pothan Christopher to guard the local church. However, working closely with the villagers shifts his allegiance as he begins to support the labour class. When a brutal landlord returns to capture the village, Pillai unites the divided community to defend their home.
3. Triple Decker - July 24 (ManoramaMAX)
The Malayalam indie dark comedy stars Akhil Sreekumaran, Vaishnavi and Gowri Kutty. The plot follows a delivery agent with a dangerous plan for the woman he loves, leading to chaotic events.
4. Case of Kondana - July 23 (ETVWin)
Directed by Devi Prasad Shetty, the Telugu-dubbed thriller stars Vijay Raghavendra, Bhavana, Kushee Ravi, Rangayana Raghu and Sundar Raj.
It follows rookie police officer Wilson as he hides a fatal error while his superior, Lakshmi, unknowingly investigates him. Wilson must eventually face the fallout of his actions as revenge and justice collide.
5. Ego Raman - July 24 (Prime Video)
Ganesan Nachimuthu has helmed the Tamil drama. Ciby Chandran, Robo Shankar, Cheran Raj and Keerthana Shreekumar round out the cast.
The film revolves around Arivu, a TNPSC aspirant whose path changes after he parts with his Yamaha bike and runs into a killer. Years later, he meets Govindaraman, his former mentor, whose pride and refusal to accept his student's success turn their bond into a bitter fight.
6. Con City - July 24 (Netflix)
Con City, the directorial debut of Harish Durairaj, is about four reformed criminals: Saravanan, Mithra, Jackie and Janaki, who impersonate as an ordinary middle-class family while running a small hotel in Mulki, Karnataka.
It stars Anna Ben, Arjun Das, Yogi Babu and Vadivukarasi.
South theatrical releases this week
7. Jana Nayagan - July 23
Vijay's highly anticipated film is set for theatrical release this week. Directed by H Vinoth, the Tamil action drama also stars Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon.
The film follows former police officer Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, who raises a young girl named Viji. It's about a revolutionary leader determined to bring about change in the society.
8. Maharaja Hostel - July 23
The Malayalam horror comedy stars Akhil NRD, Akhil Shah, Sharath Babu, Sajin Cherukayil, and Sandeep SP.
It revolves around three engineering students who move into a cheap boys' hostel to save money. The exciting college experience turns chaotic as they fight for survival and experience strange paranormal activities and discover that the building has hidden secret.
9. Chennai Love Story - July 24
Starring Kiran Abbavaram and Gouri Priya, the Telugu romantic drama follows two young professionals navigating romance, heartbreaks, and realities of their first love in Chennai.
10. Karavali - July 24
Prajwal Devaraj, Raj B. Shetty, Sampada, Ramesh Indira, Govinde Gowda, and Mithra star in this Kannada action drama.
Karavali is set against the backdrop of the Kambala racing. It follows a racer who has a legacy of power, family rivalry, and revenge.
But the arrival of a man after thirty years reignites old conflicts and there is an intense clash of regional rivalries.
Chandrappann, Kaagitham Padavalu, Shreemati Sindoora, and Karimani Malika Neenalla, are the other theatrical releases this week.