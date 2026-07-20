Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Musafir Cafe, A Toxic Love Story And Aadarsh Baal Vidyalaya

If your weekend plans revolve around the sofa and a good screen, the latest OTT releases have plenty to keep you occupied. This week brings a healthy mix of Indian originals, international thrillers, romantic dramas, anime and comedy. Whether you're looking for Kay Kay Menon's return in a feel-good underdog story, Vikrant Massey in an emotional romance or Kevin Hart's latest comedy, the coming days have something for every mood. There's even a light-hearted theatrical release if you're planning a cinema outing.