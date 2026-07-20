From Eetha To Dada: 10 Indian Biopics Bringing Extraordinary Lives To The Big Screen

From Eetha to Dada, these upcoming Indian biopics spotlight remarkable lives across different fields.
Several of the industry's biggest stars are stepping into the shoes of iconic personalities in the months ahead.
If true stories are your favourite genre, this upcoming slate has plenty to look forward to without revealing all its surprises.
Biopics have become one of the most exciting spaces in Indian cinema. Audiences today are not just looking for larger-than-life heroes but also stories rooted in real lives that shaped history, culture, sports and society. The upcoming Indian biopics lined up over the next year reflect that growing appetite. From celebrated artists and legendary filmmakers to scientists, lawyers and sporting icons, filmmakers are bringing together some of the industry's biggest stars to portray personalities whose journeys continue to inspire generations. Here's a look at the most anticipated Indian biopics currently in the pipeline.
Upcoming Indian biopics that deserve your attention:
1. Eetha
Release Date: August 28, 2026.
Shraddha Kapoor headlines Eetha, a biographical drama inspired by the extraordinary life of legendary Tamasha and Lavani performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film follows her rise from modest beginnings to becoming one of Maharashtra's most respected folk artists. Rather than presenting a conventional success story, Eetha promises to celebrate the resilience, sacrifices and artistic legacy of a woman who transformed the cultural landscape of the state. Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub play pivotal roles while Dinesh Vijan backs the project under Maddock Films.
2. Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story
Release Date: August 7, 2026.
After Srikanth and Maalik, Rajkummar Rao returns with another real-life role in Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story. This courtroom drama explores the career of renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, whose work on several high-profile criminal cases made him a household name. The film is expected to focus extensively on the prosecution of 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab while also exploring the immense pressure behind some of India's most significant legal battles.
3. GDN
Release Date: August 7, 2026.
R. Madhavan steps into the role of pioneering inventor Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, often remembered as the Edison of India. Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, GDN aims to shine a light on one of India's greatest innovators whose contributions to engineering and industrial development remain underappreciated outside academic circles. Jayaram, Priyamani, Sathyaraj, Dushara Vijayan, Aditi Balan and Vinay Rai round out the ensemble cast.
4. Dada
Release Date: May 14, 2027.
One of the most talked-about sports films in development, Dada will see Rajkummar Rao portray former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film is expected to chronicle Ganguly's remarkable rise from Kolkata to leading Indian cricket through one of its defining eras. The recently unveiled first-look poster recreating his iconic Lord's celebration has already generated significant excitement among cricket fans. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Luv Films.
5. V. Shantaram
Release Date: Yet to be announced.
Siddhant Chaturvedi will portray legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram in a film celebrating one of Indian cinema's greatest visionaries. Directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the biopic explores the filmmaker's lasting influence on storytelling and filmmaking while Tamannaah Bhatia plays his second wife, actor Jayashree.
6. Kalam: The Missile Man of India
Release Date: Yet to be announced.
Dhanush takes on one of the most challenging roles of his career by portraying former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The film traces Kalam's inspiring journey from a modest childhood in Rameswaram to becoming India's Missile Man and eventually the nation's President. Announced with an impressive first-look poster in 2025, the project remains among the country's most anticipated biographical dramas.
7. White
Release Date: Yet to be announced.
Vikrant Massey headlines White, based on the life of global spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Directed by Montoo Bassi, the story unfolds against Colombia's decades-long civil conflict and highlights the humanitarian efforts that contributed towards peace negotiations through dialogue and spiritual intervention.
8. Ilaiyaraaja
Release Date: Expected in 2026.
Dhanush has another prestigious biopic in his lineup with Ilaiyaraaja. The film traces the legendary composer's remarkable journey from a village in Tamil Nadu to becoming one of India's most influential musician, Ilaiyaraaja. Beyond his chart-topping compositions, the film is expected to celebrate the discipline, innovation and perseverance that shaped his extraordinary career.
The makers have confirmed that director Arun Matheswaran remains attached to the project despite earlier speculation.
9. Kamal Aur Meena
Release Date: Yet to be announced.
Siddharth P. Malhotra's Kamal Aur Meena explores one of Hindi cinema's most iconic relationships, chronicling the lives of filmmaker Kamal Amrohi and legendary actor Meena Kumari. While the project was announced in 2024, casting remains under wraps after the director clarified that no actor has officially been finalised for the lead roles. Even so, the film continues to generate curiosity because of its emotionally layered subject.
10. Rakesh Maria Biopic
Release Date: Expected in 2026.
Rohit Shetty is bringing the life of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria to cinemas with John Abraham leading the cast. The film follows Maria's distinguished policing career, including his role in investigating the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and the 26/11 terror attacks. Tamannaah Bhatia also features in the project. While reports suggest the title may be Maria IPS, an official confirmation is still awaited.
Why biopics continue to resonate with audiences?
The upcoming slate of Indian biopics reflects the industry's willingness to move beyond familiar historical figures and explore personalities who have shaped India through art, science, law, sports and public service.
Whether it is the inspiring legacy of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the musical brilliance of Ilaiyaraaja or the courtroom battles fought by Ujjwal Nikam, these films promise stories that are as emotionally compelling as they are culturally significant. With several major stars leading these projects, the coming months could prove to be one of the strongest periods for biographical storytelling in Indian cinema.