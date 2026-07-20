From Eetha To Dada: 10 Indian Biopics Bringing Extraordinary Lives To The Big Screen

Biopics have become one of the most exciting spaces in Indian cinema. Audiences today are not just looking for larger-than-life heroes but also stories rooted in real lives that shaped history, culture, sports and society. The upcoming Indian biopics lined up over the next year reflect that growing appetite. From celebrated artists and legendary filmmakers to scientists, lawyers and sporting icons, filmmakers are bringing together some of the industry's biggest stars to portray personalities whose journeys continue to inspire generations. Here's a look at the most anticipated Indian biopics currently in the pipeline.