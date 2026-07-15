15 Years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Did It Redefine The Indian Middle-Class Dream Or Sell Us A Fantasy

But dismissing the film because of that would also miss what made it endure. Every generation has its fantasy. For some, it was the dream house. For others, it was a secure government job. For the urban middle class that came of age during the 2010s, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara offered a different fantasy altogether. It suggested that experiences could matter as much as possessions. That collecting passport stamps could feel as meaningful as collecting investments. That taking a break wasn't laziness but self-preservation.