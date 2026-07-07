NTA Set For Major Overhaul, NEET-UG To Be Held Over Five To Six Days From Next Year

NEET-UG will be held over five to six days from 2027.
Centre plans a major overhaul of the National Testing Agency.
Exam will shift to a computer-based format across 1,000 centres.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set for a major overhaul, while NEET-UG is expected to be conducted over five to six days from next year, according to a report by The Indian Express.
The proposed changes by the Ministry of Education come after this year’s NEET-UG paper leak, which led to the cancellation of the May 3 exam, a retest on June 21, nationwide protests and a CBI probe.
According to The Indian Express, the NEET-UG for undergraduate medical admissions will be held at around 1,000 centres across 500 cities, with nearly five lakh candidates expected to be accommodated each day. The exam will also shift to a computer-based format.
NTA To Be Restructured
The government is planning to overhaul the NTA’s organisation, infrastructure, technology and examination processes.
“We are going to change the entire organisation of the NTA, from top to bottom,” sources told The Indian Express, adding that the restructuring is expected to be completed before October.
The NTA, which conducts NEET-UG and several other higher education entrance tests, has around 150 sanctioned posts.
NEET-UG To Be Held Over Multiple Days
As part of the proposed plan, next year’s NEET-UG will be conducted over five to six days instead of being held on a single day.
Most of the centres being identified are government institutions, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas. Sources told The Indian Express that “some reputed private institutions may also be made centres”.
Each centre is expected to accommodate around 500 candidates daily. A detailed notification on shift timings, test cities and other details is likely after the NTA revamp is completed.
Changes Follow Paper Leak Row
The reforms are based on recommendations of the seven-member high-powered committee headed by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan, which was set up by the Centre in 2024 after a paper leak that year.
On May 15, while announcing the NEET-UG retest, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said the exam would be made computer-based from next year. He said the move followed a recommendation of the Radhakrishnan committee, though it had not been implemented so far.
This year’s NEET-UG was first conducted on May 3, with around 22 lakh candidates appearing for the exam. It was later cancelled following the paper leak, triggering protests and a CBI investigation.
Probe Still Underway
Responding to allegations that only those lower down the chain, such as question-paper setters and translators, had been arrested so far, sources told The Indian Express: “As far as criminal action is concerned, investigations are going on and no one will be spared if he or she has committed the crime.”
Senior officials from the Ministry of Education and the NTA also recently appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports to brief members on steps being taken to strengthen the entrance examination system.