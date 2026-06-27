Maharashtra Postpones MAHA TET 2026 After Alleged Question Paper Leak

The Maharashtra government has postponed MAHA TET 2026 after police found that questions recovered during a raid in Bhiwandi matched the actual examination paper.
A criminal case has been registered, and authorities are investigating the alleged paper leak while promising a transparent examination process.
More than 4.28 lakh candidates have been affected by the postponement, with a fresh examination date to be announced later.
The Maharashtra government has postponed the Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MAHA TET) 2026 after parts of the question paper were allegedly leaked a day before the examination.
The examination was scheduled to be held on June 28 at 1,028 centres across the state. However, authorities decided to defer the test after police found evidence suggesting that some questions had been leaked before the examination.
Police Raid Leads to Discovery
According to reports, police received confidential information early on June 27 that a few people in Bhiwandi were in possession of the TET question paper.
Acting on the tip-off, the Bhiwandi Police conducted a raid and called officials from the Maharashtra State Examination Council to verify the recovered material.
During verification, officials found that several questions in the seized documents matched the actual TET 2026 question paper. A criminal case has since been registered and an investigation is underway.
Exam Postponed
The examination council said it had introduced several security measures while preparing for MAHA TET 2026, keeping in mind the irregularities reported during the NEET UG 2026 examination.
However, after the suspected paper leak surfaced, authorities decided to postpone the test to protect the integrity of the recruitment process.
In a statement, the council said the examination had been rescheduled to allow for a detailed investigation and to ensure that the test is conducted in a "completely transparent manner."
The Maharashtra State Examination Council said a revised examination date will be announced later on its official website.
Meanwhile, police are continuing their investigation to determine how the paper was leaked and whether more people were involved in the alleged malpractice.
The postponement comes days after the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak reignited concerns over the security of competitive examinations across the country.
More than 4.28 lakh candidates, including serving teachers, had registered for MAHA TET 2026. The examination received over six lakh applications across Paper 1 and Paper 2.