Police Arrest 30 in Lakhisarai Over NEET Re-exam Fraud

The Lakhisarai district administration and police arrested 30 individuals, including nine proxy candidates, during the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21, 2026.
Authorities apprehended the proxy candidates at multiple centres, including Kendriya Vidyalaya, KRK High School, and Hasanpur School.
Investigators suspect MBBS student Arpit Raj, previously questioned by the CBI in the 2024 NEET paper leak, as the principal organiser.
Lakhisarai District administration and police arrested 30 individuals after dismantling a suspected solver gang during the NEET-UG re-exam on June 21, 2026.
The arrests include nine proxy candidates caught impersonating actual students and 21 others suspected of operating within the fraud network.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prabhakar Kumar and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shivam Kumar are supervising the ongoing interrogations. District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar and Superintendent of Police Prerna Kumar are personally monitoring the investigation to track the wider network. SDPO Shivam Kumar said to NDTV that the complete network will be revealed after the probe is completed.
Exam Centre Crackdown
Authorities apprehended the proxy candidates across multiple examination centres. Police detained one suspect at KRK High School, seven at Kendriya Vidyalaya, and one at Hasanpur School.
The arrested individuals reportedly originate from different districts across the state.
Special police teams are conducting raids at various locations. These operations rely on what the suspects disclosed during the initial interrogations.
Links To Past Leaks
Investigators suspect the principal organiser of the Lakhisarai solver gang is Arpit Raj. Raj is an MBBS student whom the Central Bureau of Investigation previously questioned during the 2024 NEET paper leak probe
The current crackdown follows the March 2026 arrest of Lakhisarai resident Praveen Kumar Sinha, alias Dablu Mukhiya, by the Bihar Economic Offences Unit (EOU).
Sinha confessed to assisting the Sanjeev Mukhiya inter-state paper leak syndicate since 2015–16. He also admitted to orchestrating the Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3.0) leak by coordinating candidate travel and accommodations to Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, according to multiple media reports.
NEET-UG Re-exam
The NEET-UG re-exam was conducted on Sunday after the previously held examinations were cancelled due to allegations of paper leak.
The government undertook various security measures to ensure smooth conduct of the exam which included restricting Telegram access across India to curb spread of misinformation as well as roping in the Indian Air Force to securely transport the question papers.
Though these measures have come under flak from opposition parties and pressure groups. They claim these to be half-measures and moves that erode confidence in the current examination system.