NEET-UG 2026 Retest: IAF To Transport Question Papers For June 21 Exam

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Published at:

The Indian Air Force will airlift NEET-UG 2026 retest question papers to 18 locations ahead of the June 21 examination. The original test was cancelled after alleged paper leaks, prompting a CBI probe.

NEET UG 2026, NEET retest June 21, IAF transport question papers,
The cancellation led to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, while officials have sought to ensure the integrity of the fresh examination. | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
Summary of this article

  • The IAF will airlift NEET-UG 2026 retest question papers to 18 locations across India.

  • The June 21 retest follows the nationwide cancellation of the May 3 exam over alleged paper leaks.

  • The NTA has rejected claims of a retest paper leak as “false” and “fraudulent” and warned of strict action.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will airlift question papers for the June 21 NEET-UG 2026 retest to 18 locations across India as authorities step up security arrangements for the medical entrance examination following the cancellation of the original test over alleged paper leaks.

The enhanced transport plan forms part of measures being implemented ahead of the nationwide retest after the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026, held on May 3, was cancelled on May 12 amid allegations of a question paper leak. The cancellation led to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, while officials have sought to ensure the integrity of the fresh examination.

Govt Considers Using IAF Aircraft to Transport NEET-UG Papers for Retest - PTI
Govt Considers Using IAF Aircraft to Transport NEET-UG Papers for Retest

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Aspirants undergo security check before appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) examination, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. - | Photo: PTI; Representative image
NEET-UG 2026 Exam Cancelled, Re-Exam Scheduled For June 21 By NTA

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According to The Hindu, the question papers will be transported by the IAF to 18 locations across the country before being securely dispatched to individual examination centres.

The Hindu reported that the arrangements have been put in place as authorities prepare for the re-examination scheduled for June 21 under heightened security.

Why the IAF Has Been Enlisted for NEET UG Re-exam - Shahina K For Outlook India
Why the IAF Has Been Enlisted for NEET UG Re-exam

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In this image posted on May 14, 2026, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attends the meeting of the Coordination Forum of Indian Institutes of Management, at IIM Ahmedabad. - PTI
NEET-UG 2026 To Be Held In CBT Mode From Next Year, Re-Exam On June 21

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Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has dismissed claims circulating on social media about an alleged leak or sale of the NEET-UG 2026 retest question paper. On June 6, the agency described the allegations as “false” and “fraudulent” and warned that strict action would be taken against those spreading such content.

Related Content
Why the IAF Has Been Enlisted for NEET UG Re-exam - Shahina K For Outlook India
Govt Considers Using IAF Aircraft to Transport NEET-UG Papers for Retest - PTI
NEET Leak Report Flags Human Handling As Biggest Risk In Exam Security - | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
National Testing Agency cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam conducted on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities" - PTI

The NEET-UG 2026 examination was originally conducted on May 3 but was cancelled nationwide nine days later following allegations of a paper leak. The Hindu reported that the CBI subsequently launched an investigation into the matter as preparations for the retest continued.

(With inputs from The Hindu)

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