NEET Retest Security Measures Trigger BJP Debate: Annamalai Says Protocols May Increase Exam Stress

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
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Annamalai, in an X post, compared the security employed for the conduct of the NEET retest with preparations for buying a military grade software

Former TN BJP chief K Annamalai resigns from partys primary membership
NEET Retest Security Measures Trigger BJP Debate: Annamalai Says Protocols May Increase Exam Stress | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Summary of this article

  • Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai questioned the extensive security measures introduced for the NEET-UG 2026 re-test, arguing they could add to students' stress.

  • BJP state secretary Vinoj P Selvam defended the arrangements, saying strict protocols are necessary to protect merit and restore confidence in the examination system.

  • The NEET re-test is scheduled for June 21 after the May 3 exam was cancelled over a paper leak controversy.

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai has raised concerns over the extensive security arrangements put in place for the upcoming NEET-UG re-test, arguing that the measures could increase pressure on students rather than ease their concerns.

In a post on X, Annamalai listed several security protocols announced for the June 21 examination, including CRPF and CISF escorts, Indian Air Force transportation of question papers, AI-enabled CCTV surveillance, biometric and facial recognition checks, multiple frisking layers and direct monitoring mechanisms.

"Yes, you read it right. But these are not arrangements to buy high-level, classified, military-grade software. These are the arrangements made by the Ministry of Education for the NEET retest scheduled for June 21, 2026," he wrote.

Aspirants undergo security check before appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) examination, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. - | Photo: PTI; Representative image
NEET-UG Re-Exam: Home Secretary Govind Mohan Reviews Security and Logistics Ahead of June 21 Test

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While acknowledging the government's efforts to prevent another paper leak, Annamalai argued that such arrangements could add to the anxiety of candidates already facing intense academic pressure.

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The cancellation led to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, while officials have sought to ensure the integrity of the fresh examination. - | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
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Maharashtra NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide After Exam Cancellation, Family Alleges Stress Over Paper Leak Row - | Photo: AP/Channi Anand

"While the government has taken measures to contain leaks, they have forgotten the additional burden they have imposed on a young student before they take up an assessment," he said, adding that the steps appeared contrary to the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which seeks to reduce exam-related stress.

Annamalai also highlighted complaints from candidates regarding difficulties in downloading admit cards for the re-examination.

Govt Considers Using IAF Aircraft to Transport NEET-UG Papers for Retest - PTI
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BJP Leader Defends Measures, Cites Need To Protect Merit

Responding to Annamalai's remarks, Vinoj P. Selvam defended the enhanced security framework, describing it as a necessary step to restore trust in the examination process following the paper leak controversy.

Drawing comparisons with China's national college entrance examination, Gaokao, Selvam said strict protocols are common in large-scale competitive tests.

"China's Gaokao is taken by over 13 million students every year under some of the world's strictest examination protocols. Nobody calls it militarisation — they call it protecting merit," he wrote on X.

He added that students deserved confidence in the fairness and integrity of the examination system and that the measures were intended to ensure exactly that.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to conduct the NEET-UG 2026 re-test on June 21 after cancelling the May 3 examination over allegations of a paper leak. The controversy sparked nationwide protests and led to a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Ahead of the re-examination, the Centre announced a series of security measures, including the deployment of the Indian Air Force for transporting question papers, to prevent any recurrence of the leak and strengthen examination security.

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