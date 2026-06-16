NEET Retest Security Measures Trigger BJP Debate: Annamalai Says Protocols May Increase Exam Stress

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai questioned the extensive security measures introduced for the NEET-UG 2026 re-test, arguing they could add to students' stress.
BJP state secretary Vinoj P Selvam defended the arrangements, saying strict protocols are necessary to protect merit and restore confidence in the examination system.
The NEET re-test is scheduled for June 21 after the May 3 exam was cancelled over a paper leak controversy.
Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai has raised concerns over the extensive security arrangements put in place for the upcoming NEET-UG re-test, arguing that the measures could increase pressure on students rather than ease their concerns.
In a post on X, Annamalai listed several security protocols announced for the June 21 examination, including CRPF and CISF escorts, Indian Air Force transportation of question papers, AI-enabled CCTV surveillance, biometric and facial recognition checks, multiple frisking layers and direct monitoring mechanisms.
"Yes, you read it right. But these are not arrangements to buy high-level, classified, military-grade software. These are the arrangements made by the Ministry of Education for the NEET retest scheduled for June 21, 2026," he wrote.
While acknowledging the government's efforts to prevent another paper leak, Annamalai argued that such arrangements could add to the anxiety of candidates already facing intense academic pressure.
"While the government has taken measures to contain leaks, they have forgotten the additional burden they have imposed on a young student before they take up an assessment," he said, adding that the steps appeared contrary to the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which seeks to reduce exam-related stress.
Annamalai also highlighted complaints from candidates regarding difficulties in downloading admit cards for the re-examination.
BJP Leader Defends Measures, Cites Need To Protect Merit
Responding to Annamalai's remarks, Vinoj P. Selvam defended the enhanced security framework, describing it as a necessary step to restore trust in the examination process following the paper leak controversy.
Drawing comparisons with China's national college entrance examination, Gaokao, Selvam said strict protocols are common in large-scale competitive tests.
"China's Gaokao is taken by over 13 million students every year under some of the world's strictest examination protocols. Nobody calls it militarisation — they call it protecting merit," he wrote on X.
He added that students deserved confidence in the fairness and integrity of the examination system and that the measures were intended to ensure exactly that.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to conduct the NEET-UG 2026 re-test on June 21 after cancelling the May 3 examination over allegations of a paper leak. The controversy sparked nationwide protests and led to a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Ahead of the re-examination, the Centre announced a series of security measures, including the deployment of the Indian Air Force for transporting question papers, to prevent any recurrence of the leak and strengthen examination security.