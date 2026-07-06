Union Demands Removal of 12-Hour Duty Roster After Railway Pointsman Dies in Nagpur

"Pointsman Abhilash Yadav, who was on duty from 8 pm to 8 am at Gudma station, was hit by the Tata Nagar Express on July 1," officials said.
"He stabilised a train after it was terminated at the station and moved to the adjacent track without realising that the Tata Nagar Express was approaching on that track," they added.
Pointsmen in the Indian Railways are responsible for attending to problems at track crossing points, stabilising trains after their journey in yards, serving written communications to loco pilots and guards, among other duties.
The association alleged that Yadav's exhausting work schedule was responsible for his death and said it is not only directly jeopardising safe train operations but also compromising the lives of thousands of frontline operating staff.
"The catastrophic consequences of severe mental and physical fatigue were painfully demonstrated on July 1 at Gudma station under the Nagpur Division of the South East Central Railway," said Sai Prasad, Central Organising Secretary of the All India Pointsmen Association (AIPMA).
Prasad has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, stating that the entire pointsmen community across the Indian Railways is in deep mourning over the incident.
"This young life was cut short because field staff are being pushed beyond their physical limits under hazardous and unprotected conditions," he said in a letter dated July 4.
According to Prasad, the pointsmen category is currently the only critical safety category in the Indian Railways that is routinely subjected to a punishing 12-hour duty roster under the "Essentially Intermittent" classification.
"This practice ignores the modern realities of rail operations. Station yards are busier than ever. Labelling a pointsman's job as 'intermittent' is a complete distortion of field realities. They face nonstop physical exertion and must remain constantly mentally alert," Prasad argued.
He added, "Working 12 hours straight in unlit yards, on loose ballast, and in harsh weather conditions destroys situational awareness. This directly leads to slower reaction times during critical shunting movements." The association also flagged what it described as discriminatory practices adopted by the Railways, saying, "While other critical operating and safety categories have been systematically shifted to more humane eight-hour shift rosters, the pointsmen category continues to be neglected. This leaves them uniquely vulnerable to fatal injuries." The AIPMA has demanded the immediate replacement of the 12-hour Essentially Intermittent (EI) roster across all railway zones with an eight-hour shift system.
"We also demand the immediate release of maximum ex gratia compensation, the swift clearance of all death-cum-retirement benefits, and a priority compassionate appointment for the next of kin of late Shri Abhilash Yadav," Prasad said.
Highlighting the need for a mandatory safety overhaul, Prasad further demanded the immediate distribution of high-visibility personal safety gear and walkie-talkies, along with an absolute ban on manual vehicle stabilisation without a dedicated safety lookout.
"We urge you to take immediate action on this roster issue before fatigue claims another precious life on the tracks," Prasad said in his letter.