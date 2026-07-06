Union Demands Removal of 12-Hour Duty Roster After Railway Pointsman Dies in Nagpur

He added, "Working 12 hours straight in unlit yards, on loose ballast, and in harsh weather conditions destroys situational awareness. This directly leads to slower reaction times during critical shunting movements." The association also flagged what it described as discriminatory practices adopted by the Railways, saying, "While other critical operating and safety categories have been systematically shifted to more humane eight-hour shift rosters, the pointsmen category continues to be neglected. This leaves them uniquely vulnerable to fatal injuries." The AIPMA has demanded the immediate replacement of the 12-hour Essentially Intermittent (EI) roster across all railway zones with an eight-hour shift system.