Vishwas Nangre Patil's RSS Row: Why Nagpur Police Chief Is Facing Criticism?

The video has triggered criticism from Opposition parties, which have questioned whether a serving police officer can publicly praise an ideological organisation while remaining politically neutral. The Congress has sought an inquiry into Patil's conduct and questioned whether it violated service rules, while Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said the officer should resign if he wishes to publicly express admiration for the RSS. The controversy has also reignited a broader debate over the neutrality expected of civil servants and police officers.