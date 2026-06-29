Vishwas Nangre Patil's RSS Row: Why Nagpur Police Chief Is Facing Criticism?

A viral video of Nagpur Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil praising the RSS has sparked a political controversy.
The Congress and MNS have questioned whether a serving IPS officer can publicly express support for an ideological organisation.
The row has renewed debate over the constitutional neutrality expected of civil servants and police officers.
Known for leading from the front during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and inspiring lakhs of civil services aspirants, senior IPS officer Vishwas Nangare Patil has come under political fire days after taking charge as Nagpur Police Commissioner after a video surfaced showing him praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its founder, Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, at a Hindu Sammelan organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj.
The 45-second video, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows the 1997-batch IPS officer addressing the event organised to mark the RSS's centenary year. In the clip, Patil describes Hedgewar as a "farsighted nationalist" and says the organisation, founded in Nagpur in 1925, has played an important role in the country's history. The event was organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj, a right-wing outfit that, according to The Indian Express, faces multiple FIRs across Maharashtra over alleged hate speech.
The video has triggered criticism from Opposition parties, which have questioned whether a serving police officer can publicly praise an ideological organisation while remaining politically neutral. The Congress has sought an inquiry into Patil's conduct and questioned whether it violated service rules, while Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said the officer should resign if he wishes to publicly express admiration for the RSS. The controversy has also reignited a broader debate over the neutrality expected of civil servants and police officers.
Opposition questions officer's neutrality
Patil, who was appointed Nagpur Police Commissioner earlier this week after serving in the Anti-Corruption Bureau, has previously served as Deputy Commissioner of Police for Mumbai's Zone 1, where he was involved in counter-terror operations during the 26/11 attacks, and later as Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order). He has authored a book about his life and has built a large following on social media, particularly among civil services aspirants.
Although the officer declined to comment when contacted by The Indian Express, sources close to him defended his participation in the programme, saying other government officials and leaders from ISKCON had also attended the event. They also pointed out that Patil had participated in iftar gatherings as well.
The Maharashtra Congress has questioned how Patil received permission to attend the programme and argued that his participation raises questions under the All India Services (Conduct) Rules.
"Whose permission was sought by Nagare Patil before attending this RSS function? If he took permission, under which rules was it granted? How can the officer be politically neutral in his duty and services after attending an RSS event?" Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal asked.
"It also raises the question, which is more important for the officer- RSS or the Constitution? This is a question of integrity of institutions that need to be impartial and neutral," he added.
Nagpur City Congress president Prafulla Gudadhe also questioned whether Patil would discharge his responsibilities in accordance with the Constitution or from what he described as an ideological RSS perspective.
Claiming that the RSS envisions a Hindu Rashtra that is rejected by the Constitution, Gudadhe said the viral video had raised concerns about whether Patil would function within the constitutional framework.
"Otherwise, any action he takes could be perceived as prejudiced and influenced by bias," he said, describing the police department as a crucial institution.
He also claimed that the RSS was no longer merely a cultural organisation but a political platform. "If he is devoted to that ideology, he should resign from service and work full-time as an RSS volunteer; we would have no objection," he said.
The Maharashtra Congress also shared the video on X, targeting both the officer and the state government.
"Forgot the oath of the Constitution and the khaki uniform, they've shown up at the Sangh's doorstep singing praises…" the party posted.
"On one side, taking the oath of the Indian Constitution, shouldering the responsibility of the people's security, and on the other side, openly praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)… What kind of dutiful IPS officer is this?"
Raj Thackeray calls for resignation
Raj Thackeray said the issue was not whether organisations such as the RSS or Sakal Hindu Samaj had the right to organise public events, but whether a serving police officer should attend them.
He said anyone who takes "even a little time" to understand who organises such conventions and what their objectives are would understand who was behind them.
According to Thackeray, a police officer's loyalty should rest solely with the duties and responsibilities of the force, but Patil appeared keen to publicly demonstrate his allegiance to the RSS and had shown signs of "dual loyalty".
"Have you forgotten that you are a police officer and that impartiality is one of the foremost expectations from someone in your position? If you have affection or admiration for the RSS, keep it to yourself.
"If you wish to express it publicly, then resign from service and join the RSS or the BJP. After all, for the past several years, there has practically been a guaranteed rehabilitation scheme for favoured officers. You too would surely be accommodated," he added.
Thackeray also referred to a 2012 MNS protest march against the Raza Academy, claiming that a police constable who congratulated him for standing by the police force was sent on compulsory leave because it was viewed as a breach of impartiality. He questioned whether the present government would apply the same standard in Patil's case or whether such "dual loyalty" was now considered acceptable.
The controversy comes amid wider political debate over the relationship between public officials and the RSS.
In a separate development, Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya recently claimed that after the BJP came to power there had been a "race" among government officials to demonstrate their association with the RSS.
"Every officer and employee thinks this...After the government came to power, everyone became part of the RSS. Every officer became part of the RSS," he said during a memorial event for a former RSS pracharak.
The remarks drew criticism from the Congress, with Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari arguing that every government official is required to remain loyal to the Constitution and not to any political or ideological organisation. He described Vijayvargiya's comments as raising "a deep and serious issue related to the fairness, neutrality, and constitutional dignity of the Indian administrative system."
The debate surrounding Patil has also renewed attention on the Sakal Hindu Samaj. According to The Indian Express, a compliance affidavit filed by the Maharashtra government in the Supreme Court states that at least 19 criminal FIRs were registered between January and April 2023 over provocative and hate-filled speeches delivered during rallies organised by the group across the state.
(with inputs from PTI and Indian Express)