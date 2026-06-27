'Resign And Join RSS Or BJP': Raj Thackeray Targets IPS Officer Over Viral Speech

Raj Thackeray criticised IPS officer Vishwas Nangare Patil’s RSS remarks.
He said serving police officers must remain politically impartial.
Thackeray asked Patil to resign if he wants to praise RSS publicly.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday criticised senior IPS officer Vishwas Nangare Patil over his remarks at a Hindu Sammelan, saying a serving police officer must remain politically impartial.
In a Facebook post, Thackeray said if Nangare Patil wished to publicly express his admiration for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he should first resign from the police service and then join the RSS or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Questions Officer's Neutrality
Thackeray said the primary responsibility of a police officer is to uphold the law without bias and questioned whether Nangare Patil's public remarks reflected "dual loyalty".
"Have you forgotten that you are a police officer and that impartiality is one of the foremost expectations from someone in your position? If you have affection or admiration for the RSS, keep it to yourself," Thackeray wrote.
He further alleged that officers perceived to be close to the ruling establishment often find positions after retirement, adding that Nangare Patil would also be "accommodated" if he chose to leave the force.
Viral Speech Sparks Political Row
The controversy follows the circulation of an undated video showing Nangare Patil addressing a Hindu Sammelan organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj. The video went viral on Thursday, days after he was appointed Nagpur Police Commissioner.
The speech has since triggered political reactions, with the Maharashtra Congress demanding an inquiry into the officer's remarks.
Congress Seeks Inquiry
The Congress alleged that the speech raises questions about the IPS officer's neutrality and whether it is consistent with the conduct expected of a serving civil servant.
The party has sought an official inquiry into the matter, arguing that the incident warrants examination under the service rules applicable to police officers.