'Resign And Join RSS Or BJP': Raj Thackeray Targets IPS Officer Over Viral Speech

O
Outlook News Desk
Published at:

Thackeray said the primary responsibility of a police officer is to uphold the law without bias and questioned whether Nangare Patil's public remarks reflected "dual loyalty"

MNS chief Raj Thackeray |
MNS chief Raj Thackeray | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Raj Thackeray criticised IPS officer Vishwas Nangare Patil’s RSS remarks.

  • He said serving police officers must remain politically impartial.

  • Thackeray asked Patil to resign if he wants to praise RSS publicly.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday criticised senior IPS officer Vishwas Nangare Patil over his remarks at a Hindu Sammelan, saying a serving police officer must remain politically impartial.

In a Facebook post, Thackeray said if Nangare Patil wished to publicly express his admiration for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he should first resign from the police service and then join the RSS or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ranchi RSS office Attack: VHP Asks Police to Reveal Names of Arrested Accused - Photo: PTI
Ranchi RSS office Attack: VHP Asks Police to Reveal Names of Arrested Accused

By PTI

Questions Officer's Neutrality

Thackeray said the primary responsibility of a police officer is to uphold the law without bias and questioned whether Nangare Patil's public remarks reflected "dual loyalty".

"Have you forgotten that you are a police officer and that impartiality is one of the foremost expectations from someone in your position? If you have affection or admiration for the RSS, keep it to yourself," Thackeray wrote.

He further alleged that officers perceived to be close to the ruling establishment often find positions after retirement, adding that Nangare Patil would also be "accommodated" if he chose to leave the force.

Related Content
After Six MPs, Shinde Camp Says 14 Sena (UBT) MLAs May Be Next - PTI
Shinde Asks MP Sanjay Dina Patil To Express Regret After Alleged Threats To Journalists - PTI
Rebel MP Ashtikar's Son Removed for Sena (UBT) for 'Anti-Party' Activities: Raut - null
All Accused Acquitted In 2006 Murder Of Congress Leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar; CBI To Challenge Verdict - null
Raj Thackeray Slams Bhagwat Over ‘Language Protest’ Remark - PTI; Representative image
Raj Thackeray Slams Bhagwat Over ‘Language Protest’ Remark

By PTI

Viral Speech Sparks Political Row

The controversy follows the circulation of an undated video showing Nangare Patil addressing a Hindu Sammelan organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj. The video went viral on Thursday, days after he was appointed Nagpur Police Commissioner.

The speech has since triggered political reactions, with the Maharashtra Congress demanding an inquiry into the officer's remarks.

Congress Seeks Inquiry

The Congress alleged that the speech raises questions about the IPS officer's neutrality and whether it is consistent with the conduct expected of a serving civil servant.

The party has sought an official inquiry into the matter, arguing that the incident warrants examination under the service rules applicable to police officers.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories