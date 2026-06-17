Communal Tensions Predate RSS, Need Collective Solutions: Sangh Publicity Chief Sunil Ambekar

Ambekar said communal tensions predate the RSS and require cooperation from all sections of society to find solutions.
Taking a swipe at caste-based politics, he argued that caste issues cannot be addressed by any one group and should not be viewed solely through an electoral lens.
He said AI will transform journalism but cannot replace human judgement, stressing the need for meaningful and responsible information.
“When there are Hindu-Muslim issues, the Sangh cannot be blamed. If anything good happens, everyone takes the credit, but when there is an issue, the Sangh is accused. But it is the problem of Hindu-Muslims,” said RSS publicity chief Sunil Ambekar on Tuesday, adding that that caste divisions, economic development and the rise of artificial intelligence similarly require a collective societal effort.
Speaking at the Narad Journalist Award 2026 ceremony organised by the Indraprastha Vishwa Samvad Kendra at the Constitution Club of India in the Capital, Ambekar said communal tensions predate the RSS and must be addressed jointly by all sections of society.
"If there is a problem between Hindus and Muslims, it cannot be seen as the responsibility of the Sangh," he said. "These issues existed before the RSS, and everyone must work together to find solutions."
Despite RSS’s stated claim that they do not engage in politics, Ambekar took a dig at Congress’s demand of caste enumeration. "Those who preach caste politics cannot question those engaged in Hindu politics. They themselves speak in terms of castes and sub-castes. Caste remains an issue, but no single section of society can resolve it alone."
He stressed that politics, while important, should not become the sole lens through which society views every challenge. “Politics matters, but it is not absolute. Everything cannot be viewed only from the perspective of elections and politics. People are important, not numbers. Every individual has equal value.”
Returning to the idea of shared civic and social responsibility, Ambekar said the major responsibility of economic growth is on the government. However, it is also the responsibility of the public. “The government has a major responsibility for the economy, but citizens do too. If we believe some work is beneath us, how can we build a united country?"
India, he said, is passing through a period of aspiration and opportunity, but the benefits of growth and social inclusion must reach everyone.
Ambekar focussed on the concept of dharma, which he argued is frequently misunderstood. According to him, colonial influences and modern interpretations have often reduced dharma to a synonym for religion or mythology.
"Dharma is about being connected with everyone and not about one religion defeating another," he said. "It is about the rules that enable society to function and people to coexist peacefully."
Comparing dharma with traffic regulations, he said it represents a framework of responsibilities that applies to everyone. New religions can join that road, added Ambekar, and the road can be made wider.
Just as there are professional duties for doctors and teachers, journalists too have their own dharma, he said. At its core, dharma creates social connectedness and compassion among people.
Ambekar also pointed towards changing public behaviour in an age of surveillance, noting how people alter their conduct when they know they are being watched by CCTV cameras. Ultimately, however, he argued that character and self-discipline remain more important than external monitoring.
Turning to technology, Ambekar said artificial intelligence would undoubtedly transform journalism, but it cannot replace the human mind.
"Journalists will use AI, but AI cannot become a journalist," he said. "Human beings possess intellect, reflection and judgment. In the age of AI, human intelligence will always remain relevant."
He urged journalists and society at large to engage seriously with the implications of AI while avoiding fascination with new technologies. "We may become excited about technological advances for a while, but we do not have to become enamoured by them. Human intelligence will always be relevant."
Linking contemporary journalism to the ancient figure of Narad, Ambekar said the tools and formats of communication may evolve, but the core purpose of journalism remains unchanged. Society, he added, increasingly worries not about technology itself but about how human beings choose to use it.
As India navigates rapid technological and social change, Ambekar said the need of the moment is not merely more information, but information that carries meaning and responsibility.
"It is time for our generation to think deeply about its dharma," he said. "What society needs is not just information, but meaningful information."