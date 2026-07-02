Radha Mohan Das Agrawal Interview: ‘For Us, Nation Comes First’ on BJP’s Governance Since 2014

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We promised exceptionally good infrastructure, improvement in industrial conditions, better lives for the middle class and special focus on agriculture and women. On all these fronts, there has been substantial progress. One major promise was [abrogation of] Article 370. For decades, Jammu and Kashmir had a unique constitutional arrangement with separate provisions. The situation there was unsafe, there was no accountability in governance. People were exploited politically and sidelined. Only certain families benefitted and the situation was exploited by Pakistan. After Article 370 was removed, there has been major developmental change. I visited recently and saw the transformation personally.

Another issue was Naxalism. Eight states and around 126 districts in the country were heavily affected. Development schemes never reached ordinary people because extremists blocked them. Under Narendra Modi, we declared that Naxalism would be eliminated by March 31, 2026, and the situation has dramatically improved now. Development is reaching those areas and people can move around freely.

Earlier governments ignored the Northeast. For the first time, a separate ministry for development of the northeastern region was strengthened. Significant development has taken place—medical colleges, educational institutions, infrastructure.

When it comes to ordinary citizens, we focused on two things: improving financial conditions and ensuring access to basic necessities. The prime minister provided toilets, water connections, electricity, pucca houses, free ration and health coverage up to Rs 5 lakh. Crores of houses were built, millions connected to piped water, electricity connections expanded and health care was made free for poor families. This gave people more disposable income for other needs.