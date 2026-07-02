Reform vs Undemocratic Resistance: BJP’s Case for Reform-Driven Nation Building

Let us examine the record. Women’s reservation was delivered but its implementation was prevented. Article 370 was abrogated, triple talaq was abolished, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed and the ONOE was proposed, but the Opposition stalled every initiative. This is not a policy difference; it is a fundamental opposition to a reforming India. Why? First, vote bank politics—these reforms dismantle the minority consolidation nurtured for decades. Second, sheer incompetence—the Congress held power for 60 years but could not pass the Women’s Reservation Bill, abolish triple talaq, abrogate Article 370 or implement a National Education Policy. The BJP did it all; the Opposition is rooted in jealousy. Third, political profit from chaos—when there is chaos, the Opposition believes it will gain power. After the bill was defeated, Rahul Gandhi said: “There was an attack on the Constitution and we have defeated it, so this is a good thing.” A leader who calls a constitutional amendment an “attack” and celebrates the defeat of women’s rights is mentally and politically bankrupt.