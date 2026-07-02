Reform vs Undemocratic Resistance: BJP’s Case for Reform-Driven Nation Building

Every democracy must confront a fundamental question: is the Opposition’s role merely to oppose the government or to co-create the nation’s future? The Narendra Modi government believes that reforms are not a party-specific agenda but an imperative for nation-building, sustainable only when jointly owned. Yet, what we have witnessed is not constructive opposition but systematic obstruction, where national progress is held hostage to political survival.
In September 2023, Modi achieved what the Congress could not do in its entire political existence—passing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam that mandates 33 per cent reservation for women in directly elected legislative bodies by a historic consensus. In April 2026, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, was introduced to implement this by 2029, serving as a bridge between law and execution. The bill failed by just 54 votes. The Opposition did not defeat a government; they defeated the aspirations of crores of women. Their arguments were a constitutional deception. Claiming “this isn’t women’s reservation” ignores that the 2023 law is already passed; opposing its implementation is opposing the principle itself. Arguing “we support reservation, oppose delimitation” is constitutionally unjustified.
Delimitation is Constitutional Justice
Alleging the government is “changing the electoral map” ignores that the 543 Lok Sabha seats have been frozen since the 1971 Census while India’s population has doubled. Delimitation is not a conspiracy; it is constitutional justice. Prime Minister Modi called this defeat “the female foeticide of women’s rights”. When you kill a bill empowering half the population, you commit a political crime against humanity. The real reason is the fear of dynastic politics crumbling—women’s reservation threatens family-run fiefdoms. When women enter politics on merit, dynasties die. 2029 will be the year of the Indian women’s revenge.
When Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the accompanying constitutional amendment bills in the Lok Sabha on April 16, 2026, he laid out the cold mathematics before Parliament. Under the government’s proposal to uniformly increase seats across all states by 50 per cent, the southern states emerge not as losers, but as clear beneficiaries. Karnataka rises from 28 to 42 seats. Andhra Pradesh from 25 to 38. Telangana from 17 to 26. Tamil Nadu from 39 to 59. Kerala from 20 to 30. Together, the five southern states surge from 129 to 195 seats—a net gain of 66 seats—while their overall share in the Lok Sabha remains stable at approximately 24 per cent. In fact, their share marginally increases from 23.76 per cent to 23.87 per cent.
The Modi government has given its solemn guarantee: no state will face injustice under the pro-rata model.
Yet the Congress continues to claim that the South will be short-changed—even as the region gains 66 new seats. The only thing they stand to lose is their lucrative victimhood politics.
But Shah exposed a deeper truth. Opposing delimitation is opposing justice for the marginalised communities of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The constitutional safeguards for SCs/STs are population-based. Without a fresh census and delimitation, their representation in Parliament remains frozen at 1971 levels—frozen for over five decades. Every year of delay pushes India’s most marginalised communities further from the fair representation they are owed by the Constitution. By stoking regional fears, the Opposition is cynically saying: We will protect our vote banks, even at the cost denying the SCs/STs their rightful democratic place.
The Modi government has given its solemn guarantee: no state will face injustice under this pro-rata model. The data proves it. The Opposition’s narrative isn’t just false; it is a betrayal of the very constitutional promise of justice and equality for all.
One Nation, One Election
The One Nation, One Election (ONOE) proposal is not new one. It is a restoration of the original system that existed from 1952 to 1967. The Union Cabinet has approved the bill, and it has been tabled in Parliament. The Opposition claims it weakens federalism—yet Canada, Sweden and South Africa hold simultaneous elections and have strong federal democracies. Federalism is about states’ rights, not election dates. Odisha proves this: in 2019 and 2024, simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls saw voters deliver different mandates—the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sweeping national seats while the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the BJP winning state governments. Voters distinguish perfectly between state and national issues.
The Opposition claims it is unconstitutional, yet the Constitution nowhere mandates separate dates—this is parliamentary convenience, not constitutional law. They claim it weakens regional parties, yet their strength comes from governance, not election dates.
India holds 5-7 state elections annually. The consequences are staggering: the Election Commission of India (ECI) remains in perpetual election mode, development plans stall repeatedly due to the model code of conduct, central forces remain constantly stretched thin from their routine law and order duties and the electoral expenditure amounts to Rs 50,000–60,000 crore annually—funds that could be utilised to build schools and hospitals.
Institutional support spans decades: the ECI (1983), the Law Commission (1999, 2015 and 2018) and the Parliamentary Standing Committee (2015)—all have endorsed simultaneous polls. Opposing this perpetuates chaos and favours political convenience over development. India deserves better.
Let us examine the record. Women’s reservation was delivered but its implementation was prevented. Article 370 was abrogated, triple talaq was abolished, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed and the ONOE was proposed, but the Opposition stalled every initiative. This is not a policy difference; it is a fundamental opposition to a reforming India. Why? First, vote bank politics—these reforms dismantle the minority consolidation nurtured for decades. Second, sheer incompetence—the Congress held power for 60 years but could not pass the Women’s Reservation Bill, abolish triple talaq, abrogate Article 370 or implement a National Education Policy. The BJP did it all; the Opposition is rooted in jealousy. Third, political profit from chaos—when there is chaos, the Opposition believes it will gain power. After the bill was defeated, Rahul Gandhi said: “There was an attack on the Constitution and we have defeated it, so this is a good thing.” A leader who calls a constitutional amendment an “attack” and celebrates the defeat of women’s rights is mentally and politically bankrupt.
The Opposition should think for the nation, not for vote banks. Women’s reservation delivers 33 per cent seats to 50 per cent of the population. Delimitation is a constitutional necessity. ONOE is the vision of the constituent assembly and prioritises governance and the fulfilment of people’s aspirations, which is essential for democracy.
All regional parties extended their full support for women’s reservation. The people have rendered their verdict in 2014, 2019 and 2024—choosing the Modi government that works for reforms over the Congress that obstructs any change.
(Views expressed are personal)
Pradeep Bhandari is the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party