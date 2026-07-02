Anurag Bhadoria Interview: 'The BJP Won't Be Able to Break SP'

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There is a practical reason for that. The Congress has close to 100 MPs. Splitting a parliamentary party of that size is much more difficult. But when a regional party has only 20 or 25 MPs, persuading five or six members to switch sides can destabilise the entire party. Numbers matter.

There is another factor. Regional parties are rooted in individual states. In many of those states, the BJP controls the government, and therefore, the administrative machinery. That gives it an enormous leverage. Pressure can be created through investigations, raids and other forms of official action. Leaders are placed under tremendous strain. I can say with confidence that very few people leave their parties purely out of conviction. Most are pushed into situations where they feel they have little choice. Some face investigations. Others fear legal action. Some are subjected to repeated raids. Look at what has happened in several parties. People who were facing serious investigations suddenly found relief after joining the BJP. These are not coincidences.

There is another lesson regional parties should learn. A person who has spent years working within a party and believes in its ideology generally does not defect. But if you give tickets to celebrities who have no ideological grounding—film stars, sports personalities or other well-known public figures—they may not have the same commitment. Many of those who later left the TMC came from the entertainment industry. Some were actors or actresses. Their association with the party was never ideological in the first place. Such people are more likely to shift allegiance because power attracts them.