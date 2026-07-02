The Ayodhya Ledger: Ram Temple, Missing Donations and the Politics Ahead of UP Elections

Whether the controversy ultimately damages the BJP will depend on what the final investigation establishes and whether opposition parties can sustain public attention on the issue until the Assembly elections in UP. For the SP, this offers a rare opportunity to challenge the BJP on terrain that once appeared politically impregnable. Analysts caution against assuming that public anger will automatically translate into electoral losses for the BJP. Mahendra Kumar Singh, who teaches political science at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, says that the allegations could complicate the BJP’s efforts to consolidate non-Yadav Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and non-Jatav Dalit voters under its Hindutva umbrella. “Theft at the Ram temple will affect UP politics. The BJP is taking it very seriously because politically it is a major issue,” he says. He argues that the controversy has the potential to undermine the BJP’s broader project of combining welfare delivery with cultural nationalism to build support among sections of OBCs and Dalits, and bring them into the Hindutva fold. At the same time, he believes there are limits to the political fallout. “I also think that all followers of Lord Ram are extremely hurt and angry. But I highly doubt that they will leave the BJP because of this matter,” he says.