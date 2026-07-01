'Sham SIT, Bogus FIR’: Arvind Kejriwal Alleges BJP Shielding 'Real Culprits' in Ram Temple Donation Case

Kejriwal accused the BJP of shielding the "real culprits" in the Ram Temple donation case.
Owaisi questioned the handling of the probe and targeted the BJP, RSS and Trust.
The SIT received a 15-day extension to widen its investigation into the alleged embezzlement.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of protecting those responsible in the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, claiming the ongoing investigation was intended to shield the "real culprits".
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Kejriwal questioned the credibility of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and the FIR registered in the case.
"This is a sham SIT and a bogus FIR. The real culprits are being shielded. Why are they being protected?" he said.
Kejriwal also criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that he had not visited the Ram Temple since its inauguration despite frequently invoking Lord Ram in political speeches.
"After the construction of the Ram Temple, Home Minister Amit Shah has not gone even once to bow at the feet of Lord Shri Ram," he said.
The former Delhi chief minister further said that the present governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh would not ensure justice in the matter.
"If you want the donation thieves to be punished, then the government must be changed. The present Central government and the present state government cannot ensure punishment. Every devotee of Lord Ram who wants the donation thieves to be punished should change the government," Kejriwal said.
He also claimed that BJP leaders did not truly regard Lord Ram as God. "These people do not consider Ram as God; otherwise, they would not steal," he added.
Owaisi Targets BJP and RSS, Says Champat Rai ‘Having Fun’
A day earlier, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi also criticised the BJP, the RSS and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust over the alleged donation embezzlement.
Addressing a gathering in Bijnor, Owaisi questioned the action taken against those arrested in the case and alleged that Trust general secretary Champat Rai was "having fun".
Referring to the demolition of the Babri Masjid, Owaisi said, "What happened in 1992 is an egregious act. This was said by the Supreme Court."
He further alleged that if a Muslim had been a member of the Trust, the blame would have been placed on that individual, followed by an "encounter" or demolition of the person's house. Owaisi urged members of the Muslim community to remain united and repeatedly asked whether Champat Rai was being protected by the BJP and the RSS.
SIT Gets 15-Day Extension
Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple has been granted a 15-day extension to expand the scope of its investigation and carry out a comprehensive inquiry.
The extension came after a local court in Ayodhya remanded all the accused to 14-day judicial custody.
Earlier, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the incident. Sources said Rai's statement has been recorded by police, while statements of other senior Trust office-bearers, including Mishra, may be recorded if required.
On Sunday, investigators also searched the residence of accused Avinash Shukla as part of the probe.
In a statement issued earlier, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said it was "shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened" by the developments and reiterated its commitment to a fair investigation. The FIR in the alleged donation embezzlement case was registered on June 25.