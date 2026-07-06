Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Orders SIT Probe, Announces Administrative Overhaul

Addressing the controversy over donations, the Trust disclosed that it had received ₹3,246 crore through donation campaigns and corporate contributions. Of this, it said ₹2,370 crore had been utilised for temple construction and capital expenditure until March 31, 2026, while an additional ₹319 crore had been spent on operational expenses. The remaining amount, the Trust said, continues to be available for future work. It also noted that financial statements have been presented to the media periodically.