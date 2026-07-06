Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Orders SIT Probe, Announces Administrative Overhaul

An SIT inquiry has reportedly found prima facie evidence against four individuals, with the Trust authorising criminal proceedings and further investigation.
The Trust says over ₹2,370 crore of the ₹3,246 crore received through donations has been spent on construction and associated works, while the remaining funds are accounted for.
The Trust has removed a member from its procurement committee, appointed an acting General Secretary, and formed a panel to select a new CEO.
Breaking its silence over allegations surrounding the handling of donations received for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday issued an extensive statement outlining the findings of an internal inquiry, announcing administrative reforms, and asserting that legal action will follow wherever wrongdoing is established.
The statement followed a meeting of the Trust's trustees chaired by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. According to the Trust, the meeting reviewed allegations relating to financial irregularities, accounting procedures, media reports, and future administrative arrangements.
The Trust said that since its formation in 2020, it has completed the construction of the Ram Temple's main sanctum within six years while simultaneously carrying out consecration ceremonies, expansion projects and several religious and cultural initiatives. It described the project as one supported by devotees, donors, volunteers and governments at both the Centre and state levels.
Addressing the controversy over donations, the Trust disclosed that it had received ₹3,246 crore through donation campaigns and corporate contributions. Of this, it said ₹2,370 crore had been utilised for temple construction and capital expenditure until March 31, 2026, while an additional ₹319 crore had been spent on operational expenses. The remaining amount, the Trust said, continues to be available for future work. It also noted that financial statements have been presented to the media periodically.
The Trust acknowledged that concerns over the accounting of donations had caused anxiety among devotees. It said that after receiving information suggesting possible irregularities involving certain officials, it requested the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for an independent probe.
According to the Trust, the SIT's preliminary findings identified four individuals against whom prima facie evidence was found. Based on the report, the Trust has authorised the filing of criminal cases and said those responsible should receive the "strictest punishment" if found guilty after due legal process.
The statement also emphasised that the inquiry is not limited to determining criminal liability but is intended to identify systemic weaknesses in the Trust's financial and procurement mechanisms. It said recommendations from the investigation would be used to strengthen transparency, accountability and institutional governance.
Pending the completion of the investigation, the Trust announced that Gopal Rao Merathe, a member of its procurement committee, has been removed from the committee. It clarified that this decision was taken to ensure the inquiry proceeds fairly and without prejudice.
In a series of organisational changes, the Trust appointed trustee Krishna Mohan to discharge the duties of General Secretary until a permanent appointment is made. It also constituted a three-member selection committee, comprising retired Justice Pramod Kohli, former Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and Suresh Haware, to recommend candidates for the post of Chief Executive Officer.
The Trust also responded to questions regarding non-cash donations. It said devotees had donated 2,526 items, all of which had been catalogued and independently audited by a chartered accountancy firm. It added that every item had been photographed and videographed, while silver offerings had been melted into ingots at a Government of India mint, with complete documentation maintained.
Rejecting what it called "baseless" and "misleading" allegations, the Trust appealed to individuals, organisations and journalists possessing credible evidence of wrongdoing to submit it directly to the SIT or other investigating agencies instead of making public accusations.
Despite the controversy, the Trust maintained that public faith in the Ram Temple remains undiminished, stating that the number of devotees visiting Ayodhya has continued to grow and that worship at the temple remains uninterrupted.