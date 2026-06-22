Ram Temple Probe: SIT Likely to Submit Report to CM Adityanath Today

The three-member SIT, led by Vijay Vishwas Pant, Kiran S, and Neel Ratan, concluded its six-day probe in Ayodhya.
Investigators identified 150 suspects, with potential action against 25 individuals and the removal of two Trust members.
Police recovered ‹2 crore following disclosures from five donation counters and questioned Ramshankar Yadav, an associate of Champat Rai.
According to a Hindustan Times report, the state-appointed Special Investigation Team will likely submit its preliminary report on the Ram temple donation controversy to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, June 22. The investigators returned to Lucknow late Saturday night after concluding a six-day probe in Ayodhya.
The state government set up the three-member SIT on June 13 at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General Kiran S and Special Secretary of Finance Neel Ratan lead the inquiry into allegations that the Trust purchased 71 acres of land at rates inflated by 500 to 800 per cent over market value.
Daily investigation records, including the questioning of Trust officials and other individuals linked to the probe, are being stored in digital form, official sources said. The report will be given final shape before being submitted to the chief minister.
Suspects and Recoveries
Investigators identified 150 suspects during the probe, with action likely against 25 of them. The state government may remove two Trust members and the temple administration in-charge from their posts based on the findings, the report said.
Police recovered ₹2 crore based on disclosures from five donation counters: Lavkush, Avnish, Anukalp, Karune and Ramshankar Yadav, also known as Tinnu. Yadav is a long-standing associate of Champat Rai, the Trust's general secretary.
The SIT regularly questioned Yadav during the investigation. Officials also collected intelligence regarding his close associates, relatives and property holdings.
Scope of Investigation
The SIT’s probe was not confined to investigating the alleged embezzlement of funds but also extended to examining the Trust’s phased purchases and the procurement of building materials for the temple, sources said.
The major findings highlight suspicious records regarding gold, silver, jewellery and diamond offerings. Trust office-bearers could not satisfactorily answer the SIT regarding these ornaments and valuables, The Hindustan Times reported.
To track the discrepancies, the SIT obtained the bank account details of all suspects on Saturday. The team took all evidence with it after the probe.
Investigators examined CCTV footage, donation counting methods and bank transport protocols. They scrutinised historical records dating back to 2021, focusing on fund utilisation and unnecessary expenses, and questioned officials at banks where the Trust holds accounts.