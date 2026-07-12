Pakistan Steps In as Fresh US-Iran Strikes Put Islamabad-Brokered Truce at Risk

Pakistan urges US-Iran de-escalation as Strait of Hormuz tensions intensify.
Islamabad MoU faces growing strain after renewed US-Iran military exchanges.
Pakistan continues diplomatic efforts to preserve the US-Iran ceasefire agreement.
Pakistan intervened diplomatically on Sunday following renewed military clashes between the United States and Iran near the Strait of Hormuz. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar spoke by telephone with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss the rapidly evolving regional crisis, Moneycontrol reported. The call came as fresh US-Iran military exchanges heightened tensions in and around the strategic waterway.
During the call, Dar urged all parties to exercise restraint and pursue immediate de-escalation. He said dialogue and diplomacy remain "the only viable path". Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that Islamabad remains ready to play a constructive role in promoting regional peace.
The ministers exchanged views on recent regional developments. They agreed to remain in close contact as the situation continues to evolve.
Escalating Military Clashes
The diplomatic outreach follows a severe escalation in regional hostilities. Washington and Tehran exchanged fresh military strikes, raising fears of a wider regional conflict centred on the Strait of Hormuz. The strait is one of the most strategically important oil shipping lanes in the world.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated it had struck a second vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The military force accused the vessel of violating maritime regulations. Simultaneously, Iranian state media reported attacks on a US military base in Qatar.
The United States retaliated by striking around 140 Iranian military targets. American officials stated the operation hit missile and drone sites, naval assets and ammunition depots. The strikes also targeted communications infrastructure and coastal surveillance facilities.
These latest exchanges have further strained the fragile understanding reached between Washington and Tehran just weeks ago.
Fragile Islamabad MoU
These recent military exchanges threaten the survival of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. The agreement was signed on June 17, 2026, through Pakistan's mediation.
The MoU established a 60-day ceasefire plan between Washington and Tehran following months of military escalation. The deal aimed to allow unrestricted commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, provide relief from sanctions and initiate discussions on pending issues. These issues include Iran's nuclear programme and its ballistic missiles.
The pact now faces severe strain. Recent US air strikes, reimposed restrictions on Iranian oil exports and new Gulf military activity have jeopardised the temporary truce.
During his Sunday call with Araghchi, Dar urged all parties to pursue de-escalation in line with the commitments outlined in the June 2026 agreement. The call underscores Pakistan's continuing effort to position itself as a diplomatic intermediary as the fragile US-Iran understanding faces growing strain from renewed military exchanges and disputes over implementation.