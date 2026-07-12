Syria's New Parliament Meets for First Time Since Assad's Ouster

How chamber formed

The 210-seat assembly was filled through a two-stage process. Two-thirds of the members were selected last year through regional electoral colleges, while Sharaa personally appointed the remaining third on 1 July. Officials have defended the arrangement by pointing to years of displacement and the absence of reliable population records or voter rolls that would make a conventional election impractical at this stage. Critics, however, argue the process gives the executive branch excessive control over who sits in the chamber.