Macron Becomes First Major Western Leader To Visit Syria After Assad's Ouster: What It Means

Macron is the first major Western leader to visit Syria since Bashar al-Assad was ousted in December 2024.
The visit signals growing Western engagement with Syria's new leadership as the country seeks reconstruction and investment.
Talks are focused on rebuilding Syria, strengthening security cooperation and restoring diplomatic ties.
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Damascus on Monday (July 6), becoming the first major Western leader to visit Syria since the ousting of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, in a move that signals some Western governments are prepared to re-engage with the country's new leadership after more than a decade of diplomatic isolation.
The visit marks an important moment in Syria's post-Assad transition as Damascus seeks to rebuild its economy, restore diplomatic ties and attract foreign investment after years of conflict. For France, which supported engagement with Syria's new authorities earlier than many of its Western partners, the trip is also an opportunity to help shape the country's recovery through cooperation on reconstruction, security and regional stability.
First Western leader to visit post-Assad Syria
Macron was received at Damascus International Airport by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani before heading to the capital for a working dinner with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa. The two leaders later visited Damascus' historic Umayyad Mosque ahead of official meetings scheduled for Tuesday, according to AFP. Syria's state-run SANA news agency described the visit as "a pivotal step in the process of restoring Syria's international presence".
In a post on X after arriving, Macron said he had travelled to reaffirm France's support for the Syrian people.
"I have come to affirm France's commitment to the Syrian people. For a sovereign Syria, united in its diversity and at peace with its neighbours. Together, let us open a new chapter of stability and peace," he wrote.
According to the Associated Press, Macron is the first leader from western Europe or North America to visit Syria under its new leadership, although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country in April. WION reported that Macron is also the first French president to visit Syria since Nicolas Sarkozy travelled to Damascus in 2009, two years before Assad's government cracked down on pro-democracy protests in 2011, triggering a civil war that killed more than half a million people, displaced millions and left much of the country's infrastructure and economy in ruins.
Why the visit matters
For more than a decade, Syria remained politically and economically isolated as many Western governments cut diplomatic ties with Damascus, imposed sanctions and kept their distance from Assad's government during the civil war.
Assad's overthrow in December 2024 began to reshape that diplomatic landscape. Since taking office, Sharaa has sought to rebuild Syria's international standing, revive its economy and secure foreign investment to support the country's recovery. France moved early to engage with the new administration, hosting Sharaa in Paris in May 2025 during his first official visit to a European country. During those talks, Macron urged European and US leaders to lift longstanding sanctions imposed on Syria. Most of those sanctions have since been lifted, opening the way for greater economic cooperation and investment.
France's approach has remained consistent. Macron's office has said France supports all those who can "contribute to build a new Syria" in line with the aspirations expressed since the 2011 Arab Spring, referring to the wave of uprisings that swept across the Middle East demanding political reform.
Macron's visit builds on that earlier engagement and suggests France sees direct political and economic cooperation with Damascus as a more effective way of supporting Syria's transition than continued isolation. It also reflects Paris' effort to retain influence as regional and international powers reposition themselves following Assad's removal.
Reconstruction at the heart of the agenda
Reconstruction is expected to dominate Macron's discussions with Sharaa.
According to WION, the Elysee Palace said the visit is intended to demonstrate France's commitment to supporting Syria's recovery while establishing a new partnership centred on economic cooperation and security. Both countries are also expected to support efforts to diversify trade and supply routes linking Europe and the Middle East.
After more than 13 years of civil war, Syria faces the enormous task of restoring damaged infrastructure, reviving industry and rebuilding public services. The country is expected to require hundreds of billions of dollars in investment, making foreign capital, technology and expertise central to its recovery.
Speaking to French broadcaster BFM TV in an interview published by Syrian state news agency SANA, Sharaa said France and Syria would sign several agreements during Macron's visit covering infrastructure, finance and other sectors. In the same interview, he praised France's "constructive role" during Syria's post-Assad transition and said Macron had helped push for the lifting of international sanctions on Damascus.
"Syria is currently in the reconstruction phase, and it has many resources," al-Sharaa said.
"It needs countries that are advanced in technology, and France is one of the most advanced countries in this field."
AFP reported that Macron is accompanied by senior executives from French companies including CMA CGM and TotalEnergies, highlighting the economic dimension of the visit. However, French businesses remain cautious about returning to Syria despite growing diplomatic engagement. The Associated Press noted that while Syria has already signed memorandums of understanding with several countries and international companies for large investment projects, many have yet to materialise.
Security concerns remain
Despite the renewed diplomatic engagement, Syria continues to face significant security challenges.
A bombing at a Damascus café last week highlighted the fragile security situation confronting the new authorities. Counter-terrorism cooperation is expected to be among the issues discussed during Macron's meetings with Sharaa, particularly efforts to prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State group.
Another issue expected to feature in the talks is the continued presence of a small number of French jihadists in Syria. France is also expected to encourage continued cooperation with the international coalition against the Islamic State, which Syria joined last year.
Political inclusion remains another test for Syria's new authorities. According to AFP, Macron is expected to seek assurances that Sharaa will honour his pledge to protect minority communities following sectarian violence in Alawite and Druze areas over the past year. The Associated Press reported that Western governments have also been closely watching how the administration treats women and minorities and whether it moves towards a more democratic system of governance.
Regional implications
Macron's visit comes as the balance of power in the region continues to evolve following Assad's removal.
Turkey has emerged as one of the strongest supporters of Syria's new government, while Israel has carried out repeated military operations inside Syria since the change in leadership. At the same time, Kurdish-led forces, which played a central role in defeating the Islamic State's territorial caliphate in 2019, agreed earlier this year to integrate their institutions into the Syrian state after years of seeking greater autonomy.
According to AFP, analysts view Macron's visit as part of France's effort to reinforce Syria's new government as competing regional interests continue to shape the country's future. Denis Bauchard, a former French ambassador and an expert at the French Institute of International Relations, said the visit reflected Macron's "desire to consolidate the new regime in Syria at a time when Israel is doing everything it can to keep Syria weak and fragmented, distrustful of the shadow of Turkey behind Sharaa".
The visit also comes during a period of relative calm in the wider Middle East following the recent conflict involving Iran and Lebanon, creating greater space for diplomatic engagement. Macron is expected to travel to Ankara on Tuesday evening after concluding his Syria visit for the NATO summit, where Sharaa is also expected to attend.
The White House has said US President Donald Trump will meet the Syrian leader on the sidelines of the summit. AFP also reported that France has disagreed with suggestions by Trump that Syria could tackle Hezbollah in neighbouring Lebanon, while Sharaa has denied that his country intends to intervene there.
What comes next?
Macron's schedule on Tuesday includes meetings with members of Syrian civil society before talks with Sharaa, followed by economic discussions, the signing of memorandums of understanding and a joint press conference, according to the Associated Press.
While Macron's visit does not resolve the political, economic and security challenges confronting Syria, it marks a significant diplomatic milestone. More than a decade after Western capitals turned away from Damascus, France's decision to engage directly with Syria's new authorities reflects a broader shift among some Western governments towards re-establishing ties with the country as it seeks economic recovery, political stability and a return to the international stage.