Macron Becomes First Major Western Leader To Visit Syria After Assad's Ouster: What It Means

According to the Associated Press, Macron is the first leader from western Europe or North America to visit Syria under its new leadership, although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country in April. WION reported that Macron is also the first French president to visit Syria since Nicolas Sarkozy travelled to Damascus in 2009, two years before Assad's government cracked down on pro-democracy protests in 2011, triggering a civil war that killed more than half a million people, displaced millions and left much of the country's infrastructure and economy in ruins.