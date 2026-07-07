School Headteacher Among Four Killed in Deadliest Israeli Drone Strike on Lebanon

Lebanon was drawn into the broader regional conflict on March 2, when Hezbollah fired missiles into Israel in retaliation for an Israeli strike that killed Iran's supreme leader on the opening day of the US-Israeli war against Iran. Israel responded with an air campaign across Lebanon and a ground invasion in the south. A US-brokered ceasefire on 16 April failed to hold, though Israel and Lebanon agreed in June to renew the truce. Under that arrangement, the US said it would support the creation of pilot zones in southern Lebanon where the Lebanese Armed Forces would exercise exclusive control, effectively excluding Hezbollah.