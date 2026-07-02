Outlook Explains | Why the Lebanon-Israel Deal Is Already Under Pressure

The announcement of the agreement has sparked intense political criticism and public protests across Lebanon, exposing deep internal fractures. Critics and opposition figures have denounced the agreement as a violation of Lebanese sovereignty, arguing that its strict disarmament mandates place an unfair burden on the state while offering insufficient guarantees against future external incursions. Public demonstrations have broken out in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, with people who have been deeply impacted by Israel’s war noting that the agreement “does not force the Israeli army to withdraw from the areas it occupies”, according to Al Jazeera.