Iran Retaliates To Israel Airstrike By Launching Missiles At Tel Aviv

Iran has retaliated to the Israeli airstrike on its nuclear and military targets by firing scores of ballistic missiles on Tel Aviv late Friday, Associated Press and CNN have reported. Reports include explosions flaring in the skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and shaking buildings below.
The state news agency IRNA has said that hundreds of ballistic missiles had been launched. IRNA added that the missile launches were Iran's retaliation for Israel's "biggest attack on Iran."
Earlier on Friday, Israel had conducted airstrikes "blasting Iran's huge underground nuclear site at Natanz and wiping out its top military commanders," Reuters reported.
Netanyahu: 'More is on the way'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement listed Iranian targets that have been hit by Israel, including military and nuclear sites, and added, More is on the way. The regime does not know what hit them, or what will hit them. It has never been weaker."
Addressing Iranian people he said: "As we achieve our objective, we are also clearing the path for you to achieve your freedom," he says, adding: "The time has come for the Iranian people to unite around its flag and its historic legacy, by standing up for your freedom from the evil and oppressive regime."
Israeli Defense Minister Katz has said that Iran “crossed red lines” by targeting civilian population centres in Israel and there will be a “very heavy price” to pay.
US President Donald Trump told Reuters that, "it was not clear if Iran's nuclear programme had survived. He said nuclear talks between Tehran and the United States, scheduled for Sunday, were still on the agenda though he was not sure if they would take place.
Meanwhile, the US military has helped shoot down Iranian missiles that were headed toward Israel, two American officials said on Friday, according to Reuters.