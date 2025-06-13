Like the rest of the world India is deeply concerned at the dangerous escalation in West Asia following the Friday morning attack on Iran’s military and nuclear installations by Israel. Fears of the situation developing into a much bigger conflagration in India’s “extended neighbourhood,’’ where over ten million of its nationals live and work. What is worrying is that Israel has said that the attacks are on-going, meaning they would continue in waves.
New Delhi is closely watching developments and its missions in both Iran and Israel are in touch with the Indian community. India is also urging restraint to both sides.
India Calls for De-escalation
“We are deeply concerned at the recent developments between Iran and Israel. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites. India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps,” a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the attacks said.
“Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues,’’ the statement said. It went on to add that “India enjoys close and friendly relations with both countries and stands ready to extend all possible support.’’
The government asked its nationals to remain alert.
“Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe, and follow local security advisories,” MEA said.
India’s Ties with Iran
India has historical and cultural ties with Iran and is also involved in the Chabahar project, which was initially to have been New Delhi’s alternative route for trade with Afghanistan and the larger Central Asian region. However, the crippling sanctions on Iran, and the fact that private companies doing business with Tehran would be cut off from the US markets and financial systems, led to inordinate delays in the project. Chabahar is now working but has not really taken off as expected.
Close Political Relations with Israel
Relations with Israel are more recent and decidedly much warmer, more so in recent years with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal bond with Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu. Political relations with Israel are much stronger than with Iran at the moment.
In fact, India is shedding much of its historical support for the Palestinian cause. In 1974, New Delhi was the first non-Arab country to recognise Yasser Arafat’s Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as the sole and legitimate representative of the Palestinian people. The PLO opened an office in the Indian capital. In 1988, India became one of the first countries to recognise the Palestinian State.
India Abstains at the UNGA; at Odds with the Global South
But those days are long over. This was evident again this week at the voting in the United Nations General Assembly. The resolution introduced by Spain, called for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages by Hamas and much needed humanitarian aid to flow unimpeded to the helpless population of Gaza. Civilians in the enclave are in dire need for basic food supplies. The UNGA vote saw overwhelming support for the resolution with 149 countries supporting it, 12 including the US and Israel voting against and India among the 19 countries that abstained.
India, which aspires to lead the Global South, now finds itself at odds with the very group it seeks to represent and isolating it from the prevalent mood among developing countries.