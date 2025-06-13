India has historical and cultural ties with Iran and is also involved in the Chabahar project, which was initially to have been New Delhi’s alternative route for trade with Afghanistan and the larger Central Asian region. However, the crippling sanctions on Iran, and the fact that private companies doing business with Tehran would be cut off from the US markets and financial systems, led to inordinate delays in the project. Chabahar is now working but has not really taken off as expected.