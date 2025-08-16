WTA Cincinnati Open 2025: Iga Swiatek Downs Anna Kalinskaya To Reach Semi-finals

Swiatek needed one hour and 34 minutes to seal her 6-3 6-4 victory, with a possible blockbuster clash with top seed Aryna Sabalenka up next

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Iga-Swiatek
Iga Swiatek celebrates her win at the Cincinnati Open
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Swiatek defeated Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-4 to progress

  • Swiatek to meet Sabalenka in the semis

  • Swiatek to make her 21st semi-final appearance in a Tier/1WTA-1000 competition

Iga Swiatek stormed into the Cincinnati Open semi-finals following a straight-sets triumph over Anna Kalinskaya on Friday.

Swiatek needed one hour and 34 minutes to seal her 6-3 6-4 victory, with a possible blockbuster clash with top seed Aryna Sabalenka up next. 

The Pole needed just one break in the opening set, getting it in the fourth game before remaining strong on serve to take the lead. 

But Kalinskaya, who downed Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova on her way to the quarter-finals, did not make life easy for Swiatek in the second set. 

The pair traded breaks in the opening exchanges of the set, though Swiatek was able to get the better of her opponent's serve in a decisive seventh game. 

Clara Tauson shakes hands with Iga Swiatek after securing her win in the Canadian Open 2025. - null
Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals

BY Stats Perform

And Swiatek sealed her passage to the final four on serve, with Kalinskaya sending a forehand wide of the right baseline. 

"I just played my game," Swiatek said in her on-court interview. "For sure, it wasn't easy. I'm just happy I was solid and had the intensity to apply some pressure."

Data Debrief: Third time lucky?

Swiatek has been a player transformed since her maiden Wimbledon triumph, though Cincinnati is one of three WTA 1000 events where she is yet to reach the final in her career.

Indeed, the 24-year-old is the youngest player in the Open Era to reach three consecutive semi-finals in the women's singles at the Cincinnati Open, though she will be looking to go one better this time around. 

She will also make her 21st semi-final appearance in a Tier/1WTA-1000 competition. Since the format's introduction in 1990, Swiatek is the third-youngest player to achieve the feat, older only than Martina Hingis and Maria Sharapova.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son