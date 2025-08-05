Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals

Clara Tauson feels like she belongs at the top level after stunning Iga Swiatek to reach the quarter-finals of the Canadian Open in Montreal.
Tauson claimed a 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 victory over the Wimbledon champion on Sunday, ensuring that neither of the tournament's top two seeds will feature in the last eight.
That is after Coco Gauff was upset by Victoria Mboko on Saturday, with this only the fifth edition of the Canadian Open to see neither of the WTA's top two seeds make the quarters.
Tauson will face Madison Keys in the last eight, after the Australian Open champion saved two match points en route to a 4-6 6-3 7-5 win over Karolina Muchova.
And the Dane is confident she has what it takes to go further, saying: "I think I'm getting more confidence at this kind of level, feeling like I belong here a bit more.
"I think that really helped me today in the important moments."
Tauson could have been derailed when she gave up a break at 4-2 up in the second set, but Swiatek immediately double-faulted and the 16th seed broke straight back.
"I felt like I had a bit better luck in my returning games, and obviously she started with a double fault in the next game, which gave me a little bit more confidence going into the rest of the points," Tauson added.
"I felt like I had a little bit of the upper hand in the end of the set. I think I showed that I can keep cool under pressure."
Swiatek was not the only seed to fall as fifth seed Amanda Anisimova was beaten 6-4 6-1 by Elina Svitolina, who will now face Naomi Osaka in the last eight.
The Ukrainian has now made the Canadian Open quarter-finals on four occasions, with Victoria Azarenka (five) the only active player to do so more often.
Data Debrief: Another scalp for Tauson
Tauson's victory over Swiatek was the second top-five win of her career, after she defeated Aryna Sabalenka in Dubai earlier this year.
She is only the fifth player to defeat both Swiatek and Sabalenka in 2025, after Keys, Mirra Andreeva, Gauff and Jelena Ostapenko.
Tauson will have to be alert against Keys in the last eight, though. The American has now won three matches in 2025 after saving match point(s), the joint-most on the WTA Tour alongside Anastasia Potapova.