Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Madison Keys in an Australian Open final rematch at the Brisbane International, winning 6-3, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals confidently

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals
Aryna Sabalenka defeated Madison Keys in the Brisbane International
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Aryna Sabalenka beat Madison Keys 6-3, 6-3 to reach the Brisbane International semi-finals

  • The match was a repeat of last year’s Australian Open final

  • Sabalenka maintained her strong form ahead of the Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka clinched her spot in the semi-finals of the Brisbane International after defeating Madison Keys 6-3 6-3 in a repeat of last year’s Australian Open final.

Keys pulled off a surprise victory in the showpiece in 2025, but Sabalenka exorcised any potential ghosts Down Under with a routine win in 90 minutes.

Sabalenka failed to convert a break point in the opening game of the match, but won the first with back-to-back breaks after holding onto her own serve in the fourth game.

The pair then exchanged serves twice in the first five games of the second, but Sabalenka broke once more before sealing the win with her second match point.

The Belarusian will be aiming to win her third Australian Open title in four years when the grand slam gets underway later this month.

“I'm just trying to bring on court things I have been working on in the pre-season, such as coming to the net,” said Sabalenka.

“I was working on my serve, and it seems that it's working a little bit better.

“I'm just trying to get some matches, get some wins, get the rhythm going again.”

Related Content
Related Content

The world number one will face Karolina Muchova in the last four after she overcame Elena Rybakina 6-2 2-6 6-4.

Rybakina, who was on a career-best 13-game winning run at WTA level, struggled on serve, most notably being broken to love in the penultimate game of the third before losing.

Marta Kostyuk caused another upset in Brisbane to reach the semi-finals, defeating Mirra Andreeva 7-6 (9-7) 6-3.

After also beating Amanda Anisimova in the previous round, Kostyuk took Andreeva’s serve four times on her way to victory.

She will face Jessica Pegula, after the American’s 6-4 7-6 (7-3) win over Liudmila Samsonova.

Data Debrief: Sabalenka highlights improvements on serve

Sabalenka said she worked on her serve in pre-season, and that paid dividends for her against Keys.

She won 72.2% of her first-serve points in the match, while she won 69.8% and 65.2% of such points in her final two competitive fixtures of the 2025 season (WTA Finals matches against Anisimova and Rybakina respectively).

Kostyuk, meanwhile, has defeated multiple top-10 players in a single tournament for the first time and reached her first semi-final since 2024 in Stuttgart.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Lauren Bell Sets Tone For Royal Challengers Bengaluru With First Over Maiden

  2. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: Toss Delayed In Dambulla Due To Rain

  3. ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe Give Grand Cultural Welcome To Indian Team At Airport - Video

  4. How Kevin Pietersen's 'Jellybean' Act Instigated Zaheer Khan, Helped India Win Test: Wasim Jaffer Reveals

  5. Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Stance: Consider Future Impact Over 'Public Emotion', Tamim Iqbal Appeals To BCB

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

  2. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Advances to Semi-Finals After Akane Yamaguchi Retired Due To Knee Injury

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi, Malaysia Open 2026 QF Highlights: Sindhu Beats World No.3 To Reach Semis - As It Happened

  4. Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crushes Japanese Shuttler Miyazaki To Seal QF Ticket; Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen Exit

  5. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Politics Of Reading: Political Language of Dravidian Imagery

  2. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  3. Silence as Strategy? CPI(M) and the Normalisation Of Anti-Muslim Rhetoric

  4. Walking In Freedom: Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman Released From Tihar Jail

  5. From Panchayats To States: Workers’ Groups Plan Phased Resistance To VB-GRAM(G)

Entertainment News

  1. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  2. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  3. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  4. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  5. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

  2. Beyond Venezuela: The Growing List Of Countries In Trump’s Crosshairs

  3. Trump Withdraws US From More Than 60 Global Institutions

  4. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  5. Trump Softens Stance, Invites Colombia’s President Petro To White House

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener

  2. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From All The Roads Are Open, By Annemarie Schwarzenbach

  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  4. Toxic: Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Why He Had To Turn Down Yash Starrer

  5. Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus

  6. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  7. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Highlights: Hardik Pandya Stars In Baroda Win; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Thump Haryana

  8. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World