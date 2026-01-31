Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays a forehand to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Hello and welcome to the highlights of the riveting Australian Open 2026 women's singles final between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina. Elena Rybakina beat World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Australian Open 2026 by 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to seal her maiden Australian open title and the second grand slam honour on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. It was the rematch of the 2023 finale and Rybakina was successful in taking the revenge this time. Both Sabalenka and Rybakina entered the match without dropping a single set this whole tournament. The Kazakh won the first set 6-4 but Sabalenka came back strong by winning the second with the same margin. In the decider, Sabalenka broke first and took a lead of 3-0. She looked set for her fifth grand slam title but Rybakina returned with her big serves and broke twice to seal the victory in her favour. Follow along for all the real-time updates, live scores and more. Catch the highlights and key updates from the Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Australian Open 2026 women's singles final,as it happened.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Jan 2026, 01:18:14 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Welcome Good Afternoon everyone. Welcome to the live coverage of the Australian Open 2026 Women's singles final between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina. This is the start of our blog, so stay tuned for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

31 Jan 2026, 01:46:09 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Replay Of 2023 Final This finale match-up is actually a replay of the 2023 Australian Open final, where Aryna Sabalenka got the best of Elena Rybakina in a dominant fashion. After losing the first set 6-4, the Belarussian claimed won back-to-back sets by 6-3 and 6-4.

31 Jan 2026, 02:02:10 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Head-To-Head Total matches - 14 Aryna Sabalenka - 8 wins Elena Rybakina - 6 wins

31 Jan 2026, 02:06:32 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Sania Mirza Backs Rybakina Former Indian Tennis great Sania Mirza is backing Elena Rybakina to avenge her 2023 loss and beat the powerhouse Aryna Sabalenka, who is being backed by Somdev to win the title once again.

31 Jan 2026, 02:14:46 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Underway Here we go ladies and gentlemen for the Australian Open 2026 Women's singles final. Rybakina has started on the front foot as she returned 3 forehands already to go 40-30 before she failed to returned Aryna Sabalenka's service with her backhand.

31 Jan 2026, 02:21:12 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: 1st Set | 0-2 Wow. Elena Rybakina has kept Aryna Sabalenka quite in the first two games as the Kazakhstani goes 2-0 ahead. The Belarussian will try to force Rybakina to use the backhand because the latter's forehand is becoming a problem.

31 Jan 2026, 02:29:11 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: 1st Set | 1-3 Aryna Sabalenka did win the 3rd game but Elena Rybakina is showing exceptional gameplay to go 3-1 ahead. The Kazakhstani is too good with her serve and Sabalenka is not able to gain much in the 2nd serves.

31 Jan 2026, 02:37:13 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: 1st Set | 2-4 If Elena Rybakina is able to hold on to her strong service display, then she close out the 1st set much earlier than expected. If that happens, then it will be a huge let-off for the Women's World No.1, whose nervousness is becoming pretty evident now.

31 Jan 2026, 03:06:30 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: 1st Set | 4-6 Are we on our way to see a massive upset? It has started to look like that as Elena Rybakina literally stepped over Aryna Sabalenka to win the 1st set by 6-4. Although there is still a long way to go, but it has been a positive start for the Kazakhstani.

31 Jan 2026, 03:14:31 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: 2nd Set | 2-1 Aryna Sabalenka takes the lead to go 2-1 up in the 2nd set. The World No. 1 is slowly finding her feet in this match as we touch the hour mark at the Rod Laver Arena.

31 Jan 2026, 03:26:22 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: 2nd Set | 3-3 The match is being evenly contested in the 2nd set as Elena Rybakina comes from behind to make it 3-3 as we head to the 7th game. The Kazakhstani's forehand has been her biggest weapon in this Australian Open 2026 final.

31 Jan 2026, 03:43:18 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: 2nd Set | 6-4 We are down the deciding set now as Sabalenka stages a terrific comeback to win the 2nd set by 6-4. The Belarussian worked hard for it and she deserves it thoroughly. Not much Elena Rybakina could do in the 2nd set.

31 Jan 2026, 03:48:25 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: 4-6, 6-4 Sabalenka has shown the temperament of a comeback and this is not the first time this is happening for her in the Australian Open 2026. In 2023 final as well, Sabalenka lost the first set against Rybakina and went on to win the next two sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to seal the victory in her favour. She will look to repeat that once again in the third and final set.

31 Jan 2026, 03:53:24 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: 3rd Set | 1- 0 Sabalenka expectedly holds her serve in the start of the third set, which is also the decider. Rybakina could return only one point. Except for that, Sabalenka dominates the entire game and secures it in her favour. Pressure is on Rybakina to hold now.

31 Jan 2026, 03:57:44 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: 3rd Set | 2- 0 Aryna Sabalenka secures the first break point of the third set. Elena Rybakina started well but Sabalenka showed her power in a baseline to baseline rally, beating Rybakina by pace and then secured a stunning return to seal the deal. Rybakina has to break now to survive.

31 Jan 2026, 04:02:48 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: 3rd Set | 3- 0 Despite a momentary scare, Sabalenka holds on to her serve and Rybakina will feel dejected. She had the opportunity to close the game down but she allowed Sabalenka to come back.

31 Jan 2026, 04:09:28 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: 3rd Set | 3-1 Elena Rybakina holds on to her serve this time. Her coach tells her to put more energy into her shots. She upped her service game this time, landed a big ace and then a serve which Sabalenka nets. With it, she is able to take her first game of the decider.

31 Jan 2026, 04:11:27 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: 3rd Set | 3-2 Rybakina breaks! That is some comeback from Rybakina. First she denies a double break to Sabalenka and then she breaks herself. She reached the break point with a trademark backhand down the line and then makes Sabalenka hit into the net. Back to serves now.

31 Jan 2026, 04:16:47 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: 3rd Set | 3-3 Tremendous service game on display from Rybakina. She really upped her game after going down 3-0 in the decider. This time Sabalenka had the break point but Rybakina launched back-to-back power-packed serves to force weak returns from Sabalenka. She holds in the end. Sabalenka looking like in a bit of pressure now.

31 Jan 2026, 04:21:14 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: 3rd Set | 3-4 What a comeback from Elena Rybakina! She double breaks and now moves into the lead. Sabalenka was struggling with her footwork from the second game and under pressure it has now become more visible. Her returns go weaker and weaker and this time another one lands on the net giving Rybakina the break point. The Kazakh is looking the favourite now.

31 Jan 2026, 04:26:36 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: 3rd Set | 3-5 Terrific service game on display from Rybakina yet again. Only once Sabalenka could secure a point with a deep return on the baseline. Except for that Rybakina tormented her with the serves and forced her to make poor returns. Rybakina nearing a victory here.

31 Jan 2026, 04:30:26 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: 3rd Set | 4-5 Sabalenka holds and pushes Rybakian to another game. She was up 40-0 but ended hitting one long. Despite that she sees out the game with a serve out wide and forehand into open court. Rybakina has to hold now to win it.

31 Jan 2026, 04:34:13 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Rybakina Wins Maiden Title At Melbourne That's It! The lethal service game comes out one final time and Rybakina wins her maiden Australian Open title! On 30-15. Rybakina landed a massive serve again, forcing a long return from Sabalenka and the next one was an ace, giving no chance to Sabalenka. Given how the decider commenced, it is a memorable comeback for Rybakina.

31 Jan 2026, 04:39:45 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Game Set And Match! Match Over! The 2022 Wimbledon-winner has won her second grand slam final after beating her Belarusian counterpart by 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a hard fought match. She was down 3-0 in the decider and then broke twice to sneak into the lead and then finally secured the victory.

31 Jan 2026, 04:51:01 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Sabalenka On Her Loss “I want to congratulate you [Elena] and your team on an incredible run, incredible tennis, on such an incredible achievement. “Thank you to my team of course for always being there, for enjoying me losing finals! [smiles] But also sometimes we win them, so let’s hope for the best. Let’s hope that next year is definitely going to be ours. Thank you everyone.

31 Jan 2026, 04:53:28 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: Rybakina On Her Win “I want to congratulate Aryna with amazing results for a couple of years. I know it is tough but I hope we will play many more finals together and congrats to your team for all the improvements: a great job you have done. I want to say thank you of course to you guys for such an incredible atmosphere. It was a battle and honestly, your support kept us going. And thank so much to Kazakhstan, I felt the support from that corner [of the court] a lot. Thank you everyone who made this tournament possible. Of course I’d like to say thank you to my team, without you it would not be possible, we had a lot of things going on and I’m really glad we achieved this result.”

31 Jan 2026, 04:55:33 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026: A Game Of Margins The match was incredibly close as both players won the exact same number of points. Both won 92 points apiece and the intensity of the match could be felt when Sabalenka covered herself with a towel after the match and broke down in tears. Rybakina, on the other end, celebrated. embraced her coaching staff and smiled broadly.