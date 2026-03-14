India Vs England Preview, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Final: IND Eye Home Glory Against ENG

Summary of this article
India face England in the final of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Saturday, 14 March, in Hyderabad
India beat Italy 1-0 in the semi-final, Manisha Chauhan scoring the decisive goal
Ranked ninth, India blend youth and experience under coach Sjoerd Marijne, with penalty corner defence and heat as key challenges
India face England in the final of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Saturday, 14 March, at Hyderabad’s G.M.C. Balayogi Hockey Ground at 7:30 PM IST, with both teams chasing the tournament crown.
India have already secured their place in the World Cup by reaching the semi-finals, but the final offers a chance to finish their home campaign on a high.
The Indian women reached the final after a tense 1-0 victory over Italy in Friday’s semi-final. Manisha Chauhan’s 40th-minute dragflick finally broke the deadlock after India earned multiple penalty corners throughout the match.
While Italy started strongly and created a few chances, India gradually seized control of the midfield, with goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam and the defence holding firm to preserve the lead.
The final minutes saw Italy push desperately for an equaliser, but India’s resolute defending saw them through. With the semi-final win, India have already confirmed their berth at the 2026 Women’s Hockey World Cup.
In the other semi-final on 13 March, England confirmed their place in the final with a 2-0 win over Scotland.
Ranked ninth in the world, India enter the final as one of the favourites, just behind England, who are ranked sixth. The squad mixes youth and experience. Emerging players like Bansari Solanki, Sakshi Rana, Annu, Ishika, and Deepika Soreng have earned the trust of returning head coach Sjoerd Marijne.
His second stint with the team is still in its early days, and his style, high pressing, fast transitions, and aggressive counterattacks, will be tested under pressure.
Veteran keeper Savita Punia is absent for personal reasons, and forward Sangita Kumari was left out, leaving India to lean on experienced defenders Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and Nikki Pradhan. Penalty corner defence remains an area of focus, as captain Salima Tete has highlighted.
Hyderabad’s sweltering heat, hovering around 34°C, adds an extra challenge, with teams like Wales using sauna sessions to acclimatise. India were in Pool B alongside Scotland, Uruguay, and Wales, while Pool A features England, South Korea, Italy, and Austria.
The top two from each pool advance to the semifinals, and combined with results from the Chile leg of the Qualifiers, the top three from each tournament plus the best fourth-placed team earn World Cup qualification.
When will the India vs England final of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 take place?
The India vs England final will be played on Saturday, 14 March, at the G.M.C. Balayogi Hockey Ground in Hyderabad.
How did India qualify for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026?
India secured qualification for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 by defeating Italy 1–0 in the semi-finals of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 in Hyderabad.