India At ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet And Co Depart For England - Check Full Schedule, India’s History

The Indian women’s cricket team departed for England from Mumbai on Saturday ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, with fans giving the Women in Blue a warm send-off
Before the World Cup, India Women will play a three-match T20I series against England in Chelmsford, Bristol and Taunton
India’s Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign begins against Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston in Birmingham
The Indian women’s cricket team left for England on Saturday ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to be played across England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.
Fans gathered in Mumbai to give the Women in Blue a warm send-off as the side departed with hopes of ending their long wait for a maiden Women’s T20 World Cup crown.
Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India have been drawn in a challenging Group 1 alongside Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands. Their campaign begins with a high-voltage clash against Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
India will then face the Netherlands in Leeds before travelling to Manchester for matches against South Africa and Bangladesh. Their final group-stage fixture will see them take on Australia in London on June 28.
Ahead of the tournament, Harmanpreet backed the squad to go all the way, saying the team has the quality to become world champions if they remain balanced and focused on playing fearless cricket.
“I will definitely rate this team as favourites and the team we picked today, they have the calibre to become champions. No pressure, no overconfidence. T20 cricket is only about playing good cricket,” Harmanpreet told the media before departure.
India will also play a three-match T20I series against England before the World Cup, beginning on May 28. The remaining two matches are scheduled for May 30 and June 2, giving the side crucial preparation in English conditions ahead of the marquee tournament.
India Women Vs England Women T20I Series - Schedule
India Women vs England Women - May 28, Thursday, Chelmsford - 11:00 PM IST
India Women vs England Women - May 30, Saturday, Bristol - 7:00 PM IST
India Women vs England Women - June 2, Tuesday, Taunton - 11:00 PM IST
India At Women’s T20 World Cup - History
India head into the 2026 edition carrying both confidence and unfinished business. The Women in Blue prepared for the tournament with a dominant clean sweep over Sri Lanka at home before scripting a landmark T20I series victory in Australia, their first against the Australians in a decade.
However, their build-up also included a difficult 4-1 series defeat away to South Africa.
Despite being one of the most consistent teams in the history of the competition, India are still chasing their maiden ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title.
They have featured in all nine editions of the tournament and reached the semi-finals or better five times. Their best campaign came during the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, where they stormed into the final after topping a tough group featuring Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
India had stunned hosts Australia by 17 runs in the tournament opener and remained unbeaten through the group stage. Their semi-final against England in Sydney was washed out due to rain, which allowed India to progress to the final as group toppers.
However, Australia proved too strong in the title clash, handing India an 85-run defeat. India now head into the 2026 tournament hoping to finally add a Women’s T20 World Cup trophy to their ICC Women’s ODI World Cup triumph.
Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule
All in Indian Standard Times (IST)
|Match
|Date & Day
|Venue
|Time
|England vs Sri Lanka
|June 12, Friday
|Edgbaston
|11:00 PM
|Scotland vs Ireland
|June 13, Saturday
|Old Trafford
|3:00 PM
|Australia vs South Africa
|June 13, Saturday
|Old Trafford
|7:00 PM
|West Indies vs New Zealand
|June 13, Saturday
|Hampshire Bowl
|11:00 PM
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|June 14, Sunday
|Edgbaston
|3:00 PM
|India vs Pakistan
|June 14, Sunday
|Edgbaston
|7:00 PM
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|June 16, Tuesday
|Hampshire Bowl
|7:00 PM
|England vs Ireland
|June 16, Tuesday
|Hampshire Bowl
|11:00 PM
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|June 17, Wednesday
|Headingley
|3:00 PM
|India vs Netherlands
|June 17, Wednesday
|Headingley
|7:00 PM
|South Africa vs Pakistan
|June 17, Wednesday
|Edgbaston
|11:00 PM
|West Indies vs Scotland
|June 18, Thursday
|Headingley
|11:00 PM
|New Zealand vs Ireland
|June 19, Friday
|Hampshire Bowl
|11:00 PM
|Australia vs Netherlands
|June 20, Saturday
|Hampshire Bowl
|3:00 PM
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|June 20, Saturday
|Hampshire Bowl
|7:00 PM
|England vs Scotland
|June 20, Saturday
|Headingley
|11:00 PM
|West Indies vs Sri Lanka
|June 21, Sunday
|Bristol County Ground
|3:00 PM
|South Africa vs India
|June 21, Sunday
|Old Trafford
|7:00 PM
|New Zealand vs Scotland
|June 23, Tuesday
|Bristol County Ground
|3:00 PM
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|June 23, Tuesday
|Bristol County Ground
|7:00 PM
|Australia vs Pakistan
|June 23, Tuesday
|Headingley
|11:00 PM
|England vs West Indies
|June 24, Wednesday
|Lord’s
|11:00 PM
|India vs Bangladesh
|June 25, Thursday
|Old Trafford
|7:00 PM
|South Africa vs Netherlands
|June 25, Thursday
|Bristol County Ground
|11:00 PM
|Sri Lanka vs Scotland
|June 26, Friday
|Old Trafford
|11:00 PM
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|June 27, Saturday
|Bristol County Ground
|3:00 PM
|West Indies vs Ireland
|June 27, Saturday
|Bristol County Ground
|7:00 PM
|England vs New Zealand
|June 27, Saturday
|The Oval
|11:00 PM
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|June 28, Sunday
|Lord’s
|3:00 PM
|Australia vs India
|June 28, Sunday
|Lord’s
|7:00 PM
|Semi Final 1
|June 30, Tuesday
|The Oval
|7:00 PM
|Semi Final 2
|July 2, Thursday
|The Oval
|11:00 PM
|Final
|July 5, Sunday
|Lord’s
|7:00 PM
India Squad For Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.