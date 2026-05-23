India At ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet And Co Depart For England - Check Full Schedule, India’s History

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Outlook Sports Desk
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The Indian women’s cricket team left for England on Saturday ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India will begin their campaign against Pakistan on June 14 after playing a three-match T20I series against England in preparation for the tournament

India At ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Check Full Schedule, History
Mumbai: India women's Smriti Mandhana departs for the ICC Women's World Cup 2026, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Saturday, May 23, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Summary of this article

  • The Indian women’s cricket team departed for England from Mumbai on Saturday ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, with fans giving the Women in Blue a warm send-off

  • Before the World Cup, India Women will play a three-match T20I series against England in Chelmsford, Bristol and Taunton

  • India’s Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign begins against Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston in Birmingham

The Indian women’s cricket team left for England on Saturday ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to be played across England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

Fans gathered in Mumbai to give the Women in Blue a warm send-off as the side departed with hopes of ending their long wait for a maiden Women’s T20 World Cup crown.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India have been drawn in a challenging Group 1 alongside Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands. Their campaign begins with a high-voltage clash against Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

India will then face the Netherlands in Leeds before travelling to Manchester for matches against South Africa and Bangladesh. Their final group-stage fixture will see them take on Australia in London on June 28.

Ahead of the tournament, Harmanpreet backed the squad to go all the way, saying the team has the quality to become world champions if they remain balanced and focused on playing fearless cricket.

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“I will definitely rate this team as favourites and the team we picked today, they have the calibre to become champions. No pressure, no overconfidence. T20 cricket is only about playing good cricket,” Harmanpreet told the media before departure.

India will also play a three-match T20I series against England before the World Cup, beginning on May 28. The remaining two matches are scheduled for May 30 and June 2, giving the side crucial preparation in English conditions ahead of the marquee tournament.

India Women Vs England Women T20I Series - Schedule

  • India Women vs England Women - May 28, Thursday, Chelmsford - 11:00 PM IST

  • India Women vs England Women - May 30, Saturday, Bristol - 7:00 PM IST

  • India Women vs England Women - June 2, Tuesday, Taunton - 11:00 PM IST

India At Women’s T20 World Cup - History

India head into the 2026 edition carrying both confidence and unfinished business. The Women in Blue prepared for the tournament with a dominant clean sweep over Sri Lanka at home before scripting a landmark T20I series victory in Australia, their first against the Australians in a decade.

However, their build-up also included a difficult 4-1 series defeat away to South Africa.

Despite being one of the most consistent teams in the history of the competition, India are still chasing their maiden ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title.

They have featured in all nine editions of the tournament and reached the semi-finals or better five times. Their best campaign came during the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, where they stormed into the final after topping a tough group featuring Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

India had stunned hosts Australia by 17 runs in the tournament opener and remained unbeaten through the group stage. Their semi-final against England in Sydney was washed out due to rain, which allowed India to progress to the final as group toppers.

However, Australia proved too strong in the title clash, handing India an 85-run defeat. India now head into the 2026 tournament hoping to finally add a Women’s T20 World Cup trophy to their ICC Women’s ODI World Cup triumph.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule

All in Indian Standard Times (IST)

MatchDate & DayVenueTime
England vs Sri LankaJune 12, FridayEdgbaston11:00 PM
Scotland vs IrelandJune 13, SaturdayOld Trafford3:00 PM
Australia vs South AfricaJune 13, SaturdayOld Trafford7:00 PM
West Indies vs New ZealandJune 13, SaturdayHampshire Bowl11:00 PM
Bangladesh vs NetherlandsJune 14, SundayEdgbaston3:00 PM
India vs PakistanJune 14, SundayEdgbaston7:00 PM
New Zealand vs Sri LankaJune 16, TuesdayHampshire Bowl7:00 PM
England vs IrelandJune 16, TuesdayHampshire Bowl11:00 PM
Australia vs BangladeshJune 17, WednesdayHeadingley3:00 PM
India vs NetherlandsJune 17, WednesdayHeadingley7:00 PM
South Africa vs PakistanJune 17, WednesdayEdgbaston11:00 PM
West Indies vs ScotlandJune 18, ThursdayHeadingley11:00 PM
New Zealand vs IrelandJune 19, FridayHampshire Bowl11:00 PM
Australia vs NetherlandsJune 20, SaturdayHampshire Bowl3:00 PM
Pakistan vs BangladeshJune 20, SaturdayHampshire Bowl7:00 PM
England vs ScotlandJune 20, SaturdayHeadingley11:00 PM
West Indies vs Sri LankaJune 21, SundayBristol County Ground3:00 PM
South Africa vs IndiaJune 21, SundayOld Trafford7:00 PM
New Zealand vs ScotlandJune 23, TuesdayBristol County Ground3:00 PM
Sri Lanka vs IrelandJune 23, TuesdayBristol County Ground7:00 PM
Australia vs PakistanJune 23, TuesdayHeadingley11:00 PM
England vs West IndiesJune 24, WednesdayLord’s11:00 PM
India vs BangladeshJune 25, ThursdayOld Trafford7:00 PM
South Africa vs NetherlandsJune 25, ThursdayBristol County Ground11:00 PM
Sri Lanka vs ScotlandJune 26, FridayOld Trafford11:00 PM
Pakistan vs NetherlandsJune 27, SaturdayBristol County Ground3:00 PM
West Indies vs IrelandJune 27, SaturdayBristol County Ground7:00 PM
England vs New ZealandJune 27, SaturdayThe Oval11:00 PM
South Africa vs BangladeshJune 28, SundayLord’s3:00 PM
Australia vs IndiaJune 28, SundayLord’s7:00 PM
Semi Final 1June 30, TuesdayThe Oval7:00 PM
Semi Final 2July 2, ThursdayThe Oval11:00 PM
FinalJuly 5, SundayLord’s7:00 PM

India Squad For Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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