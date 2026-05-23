Karen Khachanov Vs Arthur Gea LIVE Streaming, French Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men’s Singles First Round Clash

Karen Khachanov faces Arthur Gea in French Open 2026 men’s singles first-round match on Sunday
Khachanov enters Roland-Garros as the 13th seed, aiming to bounce back after a poor start to 2026
Find out when and where to watch the Karen Khachanov vs Arthur Gea match live on TV and online
Karen Khachanov will look to bounce back after a poor start to his season when he takes on Arthur Gea in the first round of the men’s singles event at the French Open 2026 on Sunday.
After an excellent run last year lifted him into the top 20 at the start of the season, Khachanov’s form has dropped noticeably in 2026. The Russian star has a 14-13 record, winning back-to-back matches just three times in the last five months.
He finally halted that poor run of form with a quarter-final appearance at the Rome Masters, and will look to continue that level of performance at Roland-Garros, where he is the 13th seed.
Up against Khachanov is 21-year-old Frenchman Arthur Gea. The youngster has made a stunning start to the season, putting together a nine-match winning streak. He reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open and his first ATP-level quarter-final in Montpellier.
Although he has struggled with fitness recently, Gea will be a formidable opponent for Khachanov in the first round of the French Open 2026.
Karen Khachanov vs Arthur Gea: Head-to-Head Record
Karen Khachanov and Arthur Gea have not faced each other before, with Sunday’s match being their first-ever encounter.
Karen Khachanov vs Arthur Gea: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Karen Khachanov vs Arthur Gea, French Open 2026 match being played?
The Karen Khachanov vs Arthur Gea, French Open 2026 match will be played on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at Court Suzanne-Lenglen in Paris. The tentative time for the match is 2:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Karen Khachanov vs Arthur Gea, French Open 2026 match live online?
The Karen Khachanov vs Arthur Gea, French Open 2026 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.
Where to watch the Karen Khachanov vs Arthur Gea, French Open 2026 match live on TV?
The Karen Khachanov vs Arthur Gea, French Open 2026 match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.