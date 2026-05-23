IPL 2026: Klaasen Moves Up, Malinga Enters Leaderboard – Check Updated Orange, Purple Cap Standings After Match 67

The Purple Cap standings reflect the intense pressure bowlers have faced in a season defined by explosive batting. Bhuvneshwar Kumar currently leads the wicket-taking charts with 22 wickets, maintaining a respectable economy of 7.61. He is closely trailed by Kagiso Rabada, who has taken 21 wickets at an economy of 9.48. The top five is completed by Anshul Kamboj with 19 wickets (Economy: 8.95), Rashid Khan with 16 wickets (Economy: 8.10), and Prince Yadav, who also holds 16 wickets at an economy of 8.38.