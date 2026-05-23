IPL 2026: Klaasen Moves Up, Malinga Enters Leaderboard – Check Updated Orange, Purple Cap Standings After Match 67

RCB and GT seal Qualifier 1 berths
SRH set to play eliminator
Check orange cap and purple cap standings after match 67
The 67th match of the IPL 2026 season was a dominant showcase for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where they secured a decisive 55-run victory over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). While both teams had already guaranteed their playoff berths, the stakes remained high as they battled for a crucial top-two finish to secure the Qualifier 1 advantage.
RH chose to bat first on a high-scoring pitch, and their innings was anchored by a spectacular masterclass from Heinrich Klaasen. The explosive South African middle-order batter smashed 51 runs off just 24 deliveries, a high-octane performance that featured five towering sixes and two fours.
His aggressive approach, particularly his clinical dismantling of the pace attack, propelled the Sunrisers to a formidable total well past the 200-run mark. The win for SRH capped off their league stage with momentum, though the defeat did not displace RCB from the top of the points table.
The high-scoring encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru has further spiced up the race for the Orange and Purple Caps as the IPL 2026 season approaches its business end.
With the league stage reaching its conclusion, individual performances have become more clinical, as top-tier batters and bowlers look to cement their legacy before the playoffs begin.
In the race for the Orange Cap, consistency remains the key, and the standings continue to be dominated by aggressive top-order batters. Heinrich Klaasen, following his blistering 51-run knock against RCB, has further solidified his standing as one of the tournament's premier run-scorers.
Orange Cap Toppers After Match 67
Currently, the top five contenders show a diverse mix of power hitters who have maintained high strike rates throughout the season. Sai Sudharsan leads the charts with 638 runs, followed closely by Shubman Gill with 616 runs. Heinrich Klaasen holds the third spot with 606 runs at an impressive strike rate of, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan round out the top five with 579 runs and 569 runs respectively.
Orange Cap Standings - Top Five
B Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 638 runs
Shubman Gill (GT) – 616 runs
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 606 runs
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) – 579 runs
Mitchell Marsh (LSG) – 563 runs
Purple Cap Toppers After Match 67
The Purple Cap standings reflect the intense pressure bowlers have faced in a season defined by explosive batting. Bhuvneshwar Kumar currently leads the wicket-taking charts with 22 wickets, maintaining a respectable economy of 7.61. He is closely trailed by Kagiso Rabada, who has taken 21 wickets at an economy of 9.48. The top five is completed by Anshul Kamboj with 19 wickets (Economy: 8.95), Rashid Khan with 16 wickets (Economy: 8.10), and Prince Yadav, who also holds 16 wickets at an economy of 8.38.
Purple Cap Standings - Top Five
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) – 24 wickets
Kagiso Rabada (GT) – 24 wickets
Anshul Kamboj (CSK) – 21 wickets
Rashid Khan (GT) – 19 wickets
Eshan Malinga (SRH) – 19 wickets
As the tournament shifts to the knockout phase, the competition for these individual awards is expected to reach a fever pitch. With teams like SRH, RCB, and the Gujarat Titans already qualified, the top run-scorers and leading wicket-takers will be under immense scrutiny to deliver in high-pressure matches.
The playoffs will provide a final opportunity for these athletes to bolster their statistics and potentially secure their names at the top of the IPL 2026 leaderboard.