IPL 2026: Klaasen Moves Up, Malinga Enters Leaderboard – Check Updated Orange, Purple Cap Standings After Match 67

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

As SRH defeated RCB by 55 runs in match 67 of IPL 2026, Heinrich Klaseen moved up in the orange cap leaderboard as well

ipl-2026-stats-orange-cap-purple-cap-holders
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • RCB and GT seal Qualifier 1 berths

  • SRH set to play eliminator

  • Check orange cap and purple cap standings after match 67

The 67th match of the IPL 2026 season was a dominant showcase for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where they secured a decisive 55-run victory over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). While both teams had already guaranteed their playoff berths, the stakes remained high as they battled for a crucial top-two finish to secure the Qualifier 1 advantage.

RH chose to bat first on a high-scoring pitch, and their innings was anchored by a spectacular masterclass from Heinrich Klaasen. The explosive South African middle-order batter smashed 51 runs off just 24 deliveries, a high-octane performance that featured five towering sixes and two fours.

His aggressive approach, particularly his clinical dismantling of the pace attack, propelled the Sunrisers to a formidable total well past the 200-run mark. The win for SRH capped off their league stage with momentum, though the defeat did not displace RCB from the top of the points table.

The high-scoring encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru has further spiced up the race for the Orange and Purple Caps as the IPL 2026 season approaches its business end.

With the league stage reaching its conclusion, individual performances have become more clinical, as top-tier batters and bowlers look to cement their legacy before the playoffs begin.

Related Content
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow. - PTI
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

In the race for the Orange Cap, consistency remains the key, and the standings continue to be dominated by aggressive top-order batters. Heinrich Klaasen, following his blistering 51-run knock against RCB, has further solidified his standing as one of the tournament's premier run-scorers.

Orange Cap Toppers After Match 67

Currently, the top five contenders show a diverse mix of power hitters who have maintained high strike rates throughout the season. Sai Sudharsan leads the charts with 638 runs, followed closely by Shubman Gill with 616 runs. Heinrich Klaasen holds the third spot with 606 runs at an impressive strike rate of, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan round out the top five with 579 runs and 569 runs respectively.

Orange Cap Standings - Top Five

  1. B Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 638 runs

  2. Shubman Gill (GT) – 616 runs

  3. Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 606 runs

  4. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) – 579 runs

  5. Mitchell Marsh (LSG) – 563 runs

Purple Cap Toppers After Match 67

The Purple Cap standings reflect the intense pressure bowlers have faced in a season defined by explosive batting. Bhuvneshwar Kumar currently leads the wicket-taking charts with 22 wickets, maintaining a respectable economy of 7.61. He is closely trailed by Kagiso Rabada, who has taken 21 wickets at an economy of 9.48. The top five is completed by Anshul Kamboj with 19 wickets (Economy: 8.95), Rashid Khan with 16 wickets (Economy: 8.10), and Prince Yadav, who also holds 16 wickets at an economy of 8.38.

Purple Cap Standings - Top Five

  1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) – 24 wickets

  2. Kagiso Rabada (GT) – 24 wickets

  3. Anshul Kamboj (CSK) – 21 wickets

  4. Rashid Khan (GT) – 19 wickets

  5. Eshan Malinga (SRH) – 19 wickets

As the tournament shifts to the knockout phase, the competition for these individual awards is expected to reach a fever pitch. With teams like SRH, RCB, and the Gujarat Titans already qualified, the top run-scorers and leading wicket-takers will be under immense scrutiny to deliver in high-pressure matches.

The playoffs will provide a final opportunity for these athletes to bolster their statistics and potentially secure their names at the top of the IPL 2026 leaderboard.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories