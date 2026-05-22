SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Racks Up Fourth Straight Fifty-Plus Score Against Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat first
Ishan Kishan hit 46-ball 79 to help SRH post 255-run total
Kishan blasted his fourth successive fifty-plus score against RCB
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan kept his fine run against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) going, registering his fourth successive fifty-plus score against the franchise during match 67 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Friday (May 22).
Kishan's 79-run knock (off 46 balls) was at the heart of SRH's big 255-run total. The southpaw smashed eight fours and three sixes, getting to his half-century off 31 deliveries. He was dismissed on the last ball of the innings, miscuing Rasikh Salam to Devdutt Padikkal at long-off.
In the process, Kishan (569) joined Abhishek Sharma (563) and Heinrich Klaasen (606) to become only the second trio of batters to register 500-plus aggregates in an IPL season for the same team after Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler in the 2025 edition.
Earlier, SRH won the toss and elected to bat first. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar returned to action from a concussion, replacing an injured Jacob Bethell in the playing XI. The SunRisers played an unchanged side.
SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact substitute: Tim David
Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact substitutes: Praful Hinge, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel
IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures
Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26
Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27
Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29
Final: Ahmedabad, May 31