SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Racks Up Fourth Straight Fifty-Plus Score Against Bengaluru

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Ishan Kishan's 79-run knock (off 46 balls) was at the heart of SunRisers Hyderabad's big 255-run total. The southpaw smashed eight fours and three sixes, getting to his half-century off 31 deliveries

SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Racks Up Fourth Straight Fifty-Plus Score Against Bengaluru
Ishan Kishan celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Summary of this article

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat first

  • Ishan Kishan hit 46-ball 79 to help SRH post 255-run total

  • Kishan blasted his fourth successive fifty-plus score against RCB

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan kept his fine run against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) going, registering his fourth successive fifty-plus score against the franchise during match 67 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Friday (May 22).

ALSO READ: SRH Vs RCB Live Score

Kishan's 79-run knock (off 46 balls) was at the heart of SRH's big 255-run total. The southpaw smashed eight fours and three sixes, getting to his half-century off 31 deliveries. He was dismissed on the last ball of the innings, miscuing Rasikh Salam to Devdutt Padikkal at long-off.

In the process, Kishan (569) joined Abhishek Sharma (563) and Heinrich Klaasen (606) to become only the second trio of batters to register 500-plus aggregates in an IPL season for the same team after Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler in the 2025 edition.

Earlier, SRH won the toss and elected to bat first. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar returned to action from a concussion, replacing an injured Jacob Bethell in the playing XI. The SunRisers played an unchanged side.

SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

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Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad. - Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings' and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. - AP Photo
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings' and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai. - AP Photo
Ishan Kishan, right, and Salil Arora run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai. - PTI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact substitute: Tim David

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact substitutes: Praful Hinge, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel

IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures

Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26

Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27

Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29

Final: Ahmedabad, May 31

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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