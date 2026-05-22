SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen Smashes 24-Ball 51, Hits Three Sixes Off Hazlewood

Heinrich Klaasen delivered a explosive 24-ball 51 to boost SRH's total against RCB
His innings featured five sixes and two fours to carry on the momentum.
This high-intensity knock solidified Klaasen’s status as a key finisher for SRH heading into the playoffs
In a high-stakes encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 22, 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Heinrich Klaasen delivered a masterclass in aggressive T20 batting. During the 67th match of the IPL 2026 season—a crucial fixture between two already-qualified teams battling for a top-two finish—Klaasen took charge to anchor a powerful Sunrisers total.
Walking out with the team aiming to set a daunting target for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Klaasen’s knock was a display of sheer power and precision. He smashed 51 runs off just 24 deliveries, maintaining a staggering strike rate of 212.5.
Klaasen’s innings was a masterclass in clean hitting, characterized by five towering sixes and two crunching fours that silenced the capacity crowd. He was particularly ruthless against the pace of Josh Hazlewood, whom he dispatched for three of his sixes, before shifting his focus to taking apart Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the death overs.
Klaasen’s partnership was pivotal in shifting the momentum back in favor of the hosts. His ability to punish both pace and spin made it incredibly difficult for the RCB bowlers to find a rhythm, especially in the latter half of the innings.
By the time his 24-ball blitz concluded, he had provided the necessary spark to propel Sunrisers Hyderabad well past the 200-run mark, leaving RCB with a significant chase under the Hyderabad lights.
The innings was a timely reminder of Klaasen’s importance to the SRH lineup as they head into the knockout stages. While his performance has fluctuated at times throughout the season, his clinical execution against the defending champions underscored why he remains one of the most dangerous finishers in the tournament.
His 51 not only fortified the SRH scorecard but also set a high-intensity tone for what proved to be a nail-biting showdown between two of the league’s most dominant outfits this year.