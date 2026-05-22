SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen Smashes 24-Ball 51, Hits Three Sixes Off Hazlewood

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Published at:

Heinrich Klaasen propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to a commanding total against RCB with an explosive 24-ball 51, featuring five towering sixes and two fours

SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen Fifty
Heinrich Klaasen in action against RCB in IPL 2026 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Photo: IPL/X
Summary of this article

  • Heinrich Klaasen delivered a explosive 24-ball 51 to boost SRH's total against RCB

  • His innings featured five sixes and two fours to carry on the momentum.

  • This high-intensity knock solidified Klaasen’s status as a key finisher for SRH heading into the playoffs

In a high-stakes encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 22, 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Heinrich Klaasen delivered a masterclass in aggressive T20 batting. During the 67th match of the IPL 2026 season—a crucial fixture between two already-qualified teams battling for a top-two finish—Klaasen took charge to anchor a powerful Sunrisers total.

Walking out with the team aiming to set a daunting target for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Klaasen’s knock was a display of sheer power and precision. He smashed 51 runs off just 24 deliveries, maintaining a staggering strike rate of 212.5.

Klaasen’s innings was a masterclass in clean hitting, characterized by five towering sixes and two crunching fours that silenced the capacity crowd. He was particularly ruthless against the pace of Josh Hazlewood, whom he dispatched for three of his sixes, before shifting his focus to taking apart Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the death overs.

Klaasen’s partnership was pivotal in shifting the momentum back in favor of the hosts. His ability to punish both pace and spin made it incredibly difficult for the RCB bowlers to find a rhythm, especially in the latter half of the innings.

By the time his 24-ball blitz concluded, he had provided the necessary spark to propel Sunrisers Hyderabad well past the 200-run mark, leaving RCB with a significant chase under the Hyderabad lights.

Related Content
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad, India, Friday, May 22, 2026 - (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Rajat Patidar in RCB training ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - RCBTweets/X
Ishan Kishan in action during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 game at Hyderabad. - AP Photo
Ishan Kishan in action during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 game at Hyderabad. - AP Photo

The innings was a timely reminder of Klaasen’s importance to the SRH lineup as they head into the knockout stages. While his performance has fluctuated at times throughout the season, his clinical execution against the defending champions underscored why he remains one of the most dangerous finishers in the tournament.

His 51 not only fortified the SRH scorecard but also set a high-intensity tone for what proved to be a nail-biting showdown between two of the league’s most dominant outfits this year.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories