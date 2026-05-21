Mohun Bagan Vs SC Delhi LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Mariners Strive To Defend Title

Liston Colaco in action during Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal ISL 2025-26 match at Salt Lake Stadium. mohunbagansg/X

Mohun Bagan Vs SC Delhi LIVE Football Updates, ISL 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Mohun Bagan vs SC Delhi ISL 2025-26 round 13 match on May 21, Thursday. It is all down to the wire on the final day of the Indian Super League season. Defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant host league debutants Sporting Club Delhi at a buzzing Salt Lake Stadium, needing nothing short of a massive victory to keep their title hopes alive. Following a dramatic 1-1 draw in the Kolkata Derby, Sergio Lobera's side sits level on 23 points with arch-rivals East Bengal but trails by five goals on goal difference. The equation is clear but daunting: the Mariners must secure a ruthless, high-scoring win against Delhi and pray that East Bengal drops points or suffers a major goal-difference swing against Inter Kashi. Midfielder Apuia is ruled out, leaving the attacking burden heavily on Dimitrios Petratos and Jamie Maclaren. Meanwhile, 11th-placed SC Delhi arrive under no pressure but with plenty of motivation to play spoilsport. Head coach Tomasz Tchorz is expected to set up a disciplined, dense defensive block to frustrate the hosts and capitalize on any counters through striker Matija Babovic. Expect an absolute pressure-cooker environment in Kolkata. Follow play-by-play updates of the MBSG vs SCD match with us.

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21 May 2026, 06:28:40 pm IST Inter Kashi Vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL: Defending Champions Still Alive In Title Race Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s last national league triumph was a historic, record-breaking campaign during the 2024–25 Indian Super League (ISL) season, where they completed a magnificent domestic double. By capturing both the League Winners' Shield and the ISL Cup in April 2025, the Mariners cemented their era of dominance, becoming only the second club in Indian football history—after Mumbai City FC in 2020–21—to achieve the feat in a single season. The first half of their double was secured through absolute consistency in the league stage. Mohun Bagan shattered records by becoming the first team in ISL history to breach the 50-point milestone, finishing the regular season at the absolute summit of the table with an unprecedented 56 points. This relentless run allowed them to successfully defend their League Winners' Shield, showcasing a clinical blend of tactical discipline and devastating attacking fluidity. The crowning glory arrived on April 13, 2025, in a dramatic ISL Cup final against Bengaluru FC at a packed Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium). The Mariners found themselves in a spot of bother early in the second half when defender Alberto Rodríguez accidentally bundled the ball into his own net in the 49th minute. Refusing to let the title slip away on home turf, Mohun Bagan rallied fiercely. The equalizer came in the 72nd minute when talismanic Australian forward Jason Cummings stepped up to calmly convert a crucial penalty after a Bengaluru handball. With the scores locked at 1-1, the match headed into a high-octane extra-time period. The decisive moment came in the 96th minute when marquee striker Jamie Maclaren pounced on defensive vulnerability inside the box, unleashing a fierce strike that beat Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to find the center of the net. The stadium erupted as the Mariners held on for a memorable 2-1 victory, sealing their second ISL Cup title and writing one of the most glorious chapters in the club's modern history.

21 May 2026, 06:15:03 pm IST Inter Kashi Vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL: Players Arrive At Venue We’re here and ready 👊#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/JQwtAw3h9x — Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) May 21, 2026

21 May 2026, 06:09:08 pm IST Inter Kashi Vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL: What Happened In Kolkata Derby? The high-stakes Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, May 17, completely lived up to its billing, ending in a dramatic 1-1 draw that leaves the ISL title race wide open. Following a tense, scoreless first half highlighted by a missed opportunity from Sahal Abdul Samad and Anton Søjberg striking the post for East Bengal, the match exploded with late-game chaos. The deadlock was finally broken in the 85th minute when East Bengal substitute Edmund Lalrindika latched onto a brilliant through ball from Miguel Figueira to slot it past Vishal Kaith, sending the Red-and-Gold fans into a frenzy. However, the joy was short-lived as Mohun Bagan struck back just four miles down the road in the 89th minute, with Jason Cummings flicking a near-post header off a Dimitri Petratos corner to rescue a crucial equalizer. Stoppage time brought extra drama with Lalrindika receiving a red card and Prabhsukhan Singh Gill pulling off a sensational left-leg save against Jamie Maclaren to preserve the draw, leaving both fierce rivals tied at the top on 23 points heading into the final matchday.

21 May 2026, 05:53:20 pm IST Mohun Bagan Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL 2025-26: Big Day A big day in the sporting world. Gujarat Titans play Chennai Super Kings, which is a key match in deciding the qualifiers of IPL 2026 playoffs. On the other hand, ISL 2026 sees the last round of games with East Bengal playing Inter Kashi along with Mohun Bagan taking on SC Delhi.