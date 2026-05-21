Mohun Bagan Vs SC Delhi LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Mariners Strive To Defend Title

Inter Kashi Vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL: Defending Champions Still Alive In Title Race
Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s last national league triumph was a historic, record-breaking campaign during the 2024–25 Indian Super League (ISL) season, where they completed a magnificent domestic double. By capturing both the League Winners' Shield and the ISL Cup in April 2025, the Mariners cemented their era of dominance, becoming only the second club in Indian football history—after Mumbai City FC in 2020–21—to achieve the feat in a single season.
The first half of their double was secured through absolute consistency in the league stage. Mohun Bagan shattered records by becoming the first team in ISL history to breach the 50-point milestone, finishing the regular season at the absolute summit of the table with an unprecedented 56 points. This relentless run allowed them to successfully defend their League Winners' Shield, showcasing a clinical blend of tactical discipline and devastating attacking fluidity.
The crowning glory arrived on April 13, 2025, in a dramatic ISL Cup final against Bengaluru FC at a packed Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium). The Mariners found themselves in a spot of bother early in the second half when defender Alberto Rodríguez accidentally bundled the ball into his own net in the 49th minute. Refusing to let the title slip away on home turf, Mohun Bagan rallied fiercely. The equalizer came in the 72nd minute when talismanic Australian forward Jason Cummings stepped up to calmly convert a crucial penalty after a Bengaluru handball.
With the scores locked at 1-1, the match headed into a high-octane extra-time period. The decisive moment came in the 96th minute when marquee striker Jamie Maclaren pounced on defensive vulnerability inside the box, unleashing a fierce strike that beat Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to find the center of the net. The stadium erupted as the Mariners held on for a memorable 2-1 victory, sealing their second ISL Cup title and writing one of the most glorious chapters in the club's modern history.
Inter Kashi Vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL: Players Arrive At Venue
Inter Kashi Vs East Bengal Live Score, ISL: What Happened In Kolkata Derby?
The high-stakes Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, May 17, completely lived up to its billing, ending in a dramatic 1-1 draw that leaves the ISL title race wide open. Following a tense, scoreless first half highlighted by a missed opportunity from Sahal Abdul Samad and Anton Søjberg striking the post for East Bengal, the match exploded with late-game chaos. The deadlock was finally broken in the 85th minute when East Bengal substitute Edmund Lalrindika latched onto a brilliant through ball from Miguel Figueira to slot it past Vishal Kaith, sending the Red-and-Gold fans into a frenzy. However, the joy was short-lived as Mohun Bagan struck back just four miles down the road in the 89th minute, with Jason Cummings flicking a near-post header off a Dimitri Petratos corner to rescue a crucial equalizer. Stoppage time brought extra drama with Lalrindika receiving a red card and Prabhsukhan Singh Gill pulling off a sensational left-leg save against Jamie Maclaren to preserve the draw, leaving both fierce rivals tied at the top on 23 points heading into the final matchday.
Mohun Bagan Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL 2025-26: Big Day
A big day in the sporting world. Gujarat Titans play Chennai Super Kings, which is a key match in deciding the qualifiers of IPL 2026 playoffs. On the other hand, ISL 2026 sees the last round of games with East Bengal playing Inter Kashi along with Mohun Bagan taking on SC Delhi.
Mohun Bagan Vs SC Delhi Live Score, ISL 2025-26: Welcome
Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the biggest day this season in Indian football – one of the title decider matches between Mohun Bagan and SC Delhi! Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.