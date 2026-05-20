Xi Welcomes ‘Dear Friend’ Putin, Showcases Russia-China Unity and Takes Veiled Swipe at US Dominance

In his opening remarks, Xi told Putin that "unilateral hegemony" is "running rampant" globally, and called on the two countries to build "a more just and equitable global governance system," hinting an indirect jibe at the US. According to Russian state news agency TASS, Putin once again referred to Xi as a "dear friend" during the visit. He said relations between Moscow and Beijing had reached an "unprecedentedly high level" and noted that bilateral trade has expanded more than thirtyfold over the past 25 years.