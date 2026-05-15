At Trump-Xi Summit, China Draws Red Line, Warns Of 'Conflicts' Over Taiwan 

Summary of this article
Trump and Xi concluded their two-day summit with focused discussions on Taiwan, the Strait of Hormuz and trade.
They maintained a warm public tone and signalled interest in stronger bilateral ties.
China’s Foreign Ministry called for an early resolution to the Iran conflict, stating conflict “should not have happened in the first place.”
The meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is drawing to a close, with discussions focusing primarily on Taiwan, the Strait of Hormuz and trade.
The two leaders struck a friendly tone on the first day of the two-day summit, which concludes on Friday, May 15. In their opening remarks, Xi called for the two countries to be "partners not rivals", while Trump described Xi as a "great leader."
During the day, the two leaders visited the Temple of Heaven and held a closed-door meeting that lasted more than two hours. The day’s engagements concluded with a state banquet.
Beyond the Strait talk
However, there were also some gaps in the statements. While Beijing’s official readout of the meeting focused heavily on Taiwan, the White House made no mention of the issue, instead centring its statement on trade and the conflict involving Iran. Likewise, the White House’s version mentions the Strait of Hormuz, which is conspicuously missing from China’s statements.
One of the strongest remarks came from China’s Foreign Minister, who addressed Beijing’s position on the ongoing conflict involving Iran and the wider war in West Asia. Commenting on the situation, the minister said: “There is no point in continuing this conflict which should not have happened in the first place.”
The statement further added that finding an early resolution to the crisis would be in the interest of not only the US and Iran, but also regional countries and the wider international community.
The Taiwan red line
China, on its part, put the Taiwan issue in front and centre. Before the summit, it had reiterated its dissatisfaction with the US arms deal with Taiwan. One of the very first official statements from Thursday's meeting stated a warning over Taiwan, cautioning that disagreements regarding the Beijing-claimed island could place US-China relations in “great jeopardy.”
Xi warned of “clashes and even conflicts” with the US over Taiwan, a shift away from the amicable remarks in which the two leaders acknowledged each other’s countries’ achievements and praised one another’s leadership. “If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. ,” China’s statement said.
Later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated that Washington’s position on Taiwan had not changed. Speaking to NBC News, he said: “They always raise it on their side. We always make clear our position, and we move on to the other topics.”
The White House mentioned a “good meeting” with Xi. It stated that the two sides discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation, including expanding market access for American businesses into China and increasing Chinese investment into US’ industries.
About the Strait of Hormuz, it said that the two sides agreed that the Strait must remain open to “support the free flow of energy,” adding that Xi also made clear China’s opposition to the militarisation of the Strait and any effort to charge a toll for its use.
It also mentioned China’s dependence on the Strait of Hormuz, and Xi’s willingness in purchasing more American oil. “Both countries agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,” it said, in conclusion.
While these discussions are missing from China’s statement, it was reported by The Guardian that Trump later claimed that Xi had assured him China would not supply weapons to Iran, despite recent reports suggesting that Chinese arms manufacturers had explored potential deals with Tehran.
“He said he’s not going to give military equipment, that’s a big statement,” Trump said, adding that Xi had said it “strongly”. “But at the same time, he said you know they buy a lot of their oil there and they’d like to keep doing that. He’d like to see the Hormuz strait opened.”
Beyond the two thorny issues, the statements were of mutual acknowledgment for the change in geopolitical dynamic. “Can we build a bright future together for our bilateral relations in the interest of the well-being of the two peoples and the future of humanity?” Xi said.
High on trade
As for trade, Xi pointed out that China welcomes more mutually beneficial cooperation from the US. “He believes that American businesses will enjoy broader prospects in China,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on X.
On the second and final day of the summit, Trump visited the Zhongnanhai leadership compound beside Beijing’s Forbidden City, where he was scheduled to have tea and work lunch.
“It’s been an incredible visit. I think a lot of good has come of it," the U.S. president said.
"We’ve made some fantastic trade deals, really for both countries," he added.
Trump did not provide further details, though he had earlier told Fox News that China had agreed to purchase 200 Boeing aircraft, Reuters reported.
While Trump said the two leaders shared "very similar views" on Iran, the Chinese president made no mention of the war in West Asia during the brief remarks made before the press.
Trump has now boarded Air Force One and departed for Washington.