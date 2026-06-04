Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Under Threat As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Knocks On India's Door - Report

Shreyas Iyer has emerged as the leading choice to replace Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain
Sooryavanshi won the IPL 2026 Orange Cap with 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.30
Suryakumar has been excluded from BCCI's 30-member Asian Games probables list
India's selection committee, led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, will convene in Mumbai on Saturday to pick squads for a packed white-ball schedule, a two-match T20I series against Ireland in June, a five-match T20I series in England in July, and the 2026 Asian Games in Japan in September.
As reported by ESPNcricinfo, the meeting carries enormous significance, with two landmark decisions likely to shape Indian cricket's next cycle: the future of Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy and the long-awaited international debut of 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
The selectors must also decide whether to send a full-strength squad to the Asian Games, where India will defend the gold medal won in 2023, given the clash with a concurrent West Indies ODI series.
The Suryakumar Question: Captain, Player, or Neither?
The captaincy debate is the most pressing item on the agenda. Suryakumar made history by guiding India to a T20 World Cup title defence in March 2026, becoming the first captain to achieve the feat. However, his personal batting numbers have raised alarm.
In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, he managed only 270 runs in 13 innings at an average of 20.76 and a strike rate of 147.54, numbers that did not befit a multiple IPL winner. Even in the T20 World Cup, he scored 242 runs in nine innings, with his strike rate dropping further to 136.72.
Shreyas Iyer has now emerged as the leading choice to take over the T20I captaincy, with selectors discussing a long-term plan that covers the next two T20 World Cup tournaments. They want one captain to guide the side through both events, with Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan remaining in contention for senior leadership roles.
Crucially, Suryakumar has been excluded from the BCCI's 30-member probables list for the Asian Games, with reports suggesting he is no longer in the selectors' long-term plans for the 2028 Olympics and T20 World Cup.
How Will India fit Sooryavanshi in T20I squad?
While the captaincy question is complex, the Sooryavanshi one is more straightforward. His inclusion in the Asian Games probables rewards a historic IPL 2026 campaign, where he finished as the Orange Cap winner with 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30.
The selectors are convinced the teenager is ready, the only debate is how to fit him into a top order that already features Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, all of whom were central to India's T20 World Cup success.
The likely solution, as ESPNcricinfo reports, is a rotation policy that gives Sooryavanshi a platform across the Ireland and England assignments before firming up his role ahead of the Asian Games. The Ireland and England series are expected to play a crucial role in finalising the Asian Games squad, making both tours essentially extended selection trials for September's continental showpiece.
With a new captain potentially on the horizon and the most exciting teenage batter in world cricket ready for his moment, Saturday's selection meeting could mark the beginning of a significant new chapter for Indian T20 cricket.