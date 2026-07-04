Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes India's Youngest-Ever International Cricketer, Debuts Against England

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes India's youngest-ever international cricketer at 15 years, 3 months and 7 days
The Bihar prodigy replaces Sanju Samson for the second T20I against England at Old Trafford
After a record-breaking IPL 2026 campaign, the teenage sensation finally earns his long-awaited India debut
There was no missing the smile on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's face as he walked into the Indian team huddle at Old Trafford. Moments later, Tilak Varma handed the teenage sensation his maiden India cap, while head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed the squad before teammates embraced the youngster in a memorable welcome.
At 15 years, 3 months and 7 days, the left-handed opener from Samastipur, Bihar, officially became the youngest player to represent India in international cricket, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's record that had stood for more than three decades.
India captain Shreyas Iyer made it clear that the team management had complete faith in the teenager's fearless approach. Out-of-form Sanju Samson had to make space for the teen sensation
"One change, Vaibhav (Sooryavanshi) comes in for Sanju (Samson). (An amazing story. He's about to become India's youngest debutant. Is he ready?) Absolutely. You've seen him in the last couple of months, the way he's been smashing the ball, taking on the best of the bowlers, shows immense confidence that he possesses," Iyer said at the toss.
A Meteoric Rise Built On Fearless Batting
The call-up had felt inevitable. Sooryavanshi first burst onto the national radar with a sensational Under-19 World Cup campaign before taking the IPL by storm for Rajasthan Royals. His 2026 season showcased exactly why selectors were willing to fast-track him into the senior side.
The teenager amassed 776 runs in 16 matches, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer with a century and five fifties while striking the ball at an extraordinary rate. Earlier in the season, he also hammered a breathtaking 52 off just 17 balls against Chennai Super Kings, reaching his fifty in only 15 deliveries to underline his explosive potential.
Despite travelling with the Indian squad for the Ireland series and remaining on the bench during the rain-hit first T20I against England, excitement around his debut never faded. Former players, fans and experts questioned how long India could keep such a rare talent waiting. On Saturday, the wait finally ended.