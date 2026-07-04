Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes India's Youngest-Ever International Cricketer, Debuts Against England

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history by becoming India's youngest-ever international cricketer at 15, making his T20I debut against England after a sensational IPL 2026 campaign and rapid rise

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Indias Youngest-Ever International Cricketer
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes India's Youngest-Ever International Cricketer, Debuts Against England; Replaces Samson Photo: X/BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes India's youngest-ever international cricketer at 15 years, 3 months and 7 days

  • The Bihar prodigy replaces Sanju Samson for the second T20I against England at Old Trafford

  • After a record-breaking IPL 2026 campaign, the teenage sensation finally earns his long-awaited India debut

There was no missing the smile on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's face as he walked into the Indian team huddle at Old Trafford. Moments later, Tilak Varma handed the teenage sensation his maiden India cap, while head coach Gautam Gambhir addressed the squad before teammates embraced the youngster in a memorable welcome.

At 15 years, 3 months and 7 days, the left-handed opener from Samastipur, Bihar, officially became the youngest player to represent India in international cricket, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's record that had stood for more than three decades.

India captain Shreyas Iyer made it clear that the team management had complete faith in the teenager's fearless approach. Out-of-form Sanju Samson had to make space for the teen sensation

"One change, Vaibhav (Sooryavanshi) comes in for Sanju (Samson). (An amazing story. He's about to become India's youngest debutant. Is he ready?) Absolutely. You've seen him in the last couple of months, the way he's been smashing the ball, taking on the best of the bowlers, shows immense confidence that he possesses," Iyer said at the toss.

Also Check: India Vs England Live Score, 2nd T20I

A Meteoric Rise Built On Fearless Batting

Related Content
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut becomes a raging topic as India gear up to take England on in the 1st T20I in Durham on Wednesday, July 1. - BCCI/X
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his debut remains a big question as India face England in the 1st T20I in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, July 1. - BCCI/X
India decided to not play hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his maiden T20I cap against Ireland in 1st T20I as they went in Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as their opening pair. - | Photo: SLC via PTI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been instructed to use separate changing facilities during the upcoming India tour of England - X/BCCI

The call-up had felt inevitable. Sooryavanshi first burst onto the national radar with a sensational Under-19 World Cup campaign before taking the IPL by storm for Rajasthan Royals. His 2026 season showcased exactly why selectors were willing to fast-track him into the senior side.

The teenager amassed 776 runs in 16 matches, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer with a century and five fifties while striking the ball at an extraordinary rate. Earlier in the season, he also hammered a breathtaking 52 off just 17 balls against Chennai Super Kings, reaching his fifty in only 15 deliveries to underline his explosive potential.

Despite travelling with the Indian squad for the Ireland series and remaining on the bench during the rain-hit first T20I against England, excitement around his debut never faded. Former players, fans and experts questioned how long India could keep such a rare talent waiting. On Saturday, the wait finally ended.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories