Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes India's Youngest-Ever International Cricketer, Debuts Against England

"One change, Vaibhav (Sooryavanshi) comes in for Sanju (Samson). (An amazing story. He's about to become India's youngest debutant. Is he ready?) Absolutely. You've seen him in the last couple of months, the way he's been smashing the ball, taking on the best of the bowlers, shows immense confidence that he possesses," Iyer said at the toss.