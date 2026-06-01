Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL 2026 Awards: How A 15-Year-Old Turned The Season Into His Personal Trophy Cabinet

Sooryavanshi scored 776 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 237.30, becoming the youngest-ever Orange Cap winner
He smashed 72 sixes, breaking Chris Gayle's record of 59, hitting one every 4.31 balls
He is the first player in IPL history to win both the MVP and Emerging Player awards in the same season
In a tournament full of records and remarkable performances, one name towered above everyone else. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old from Bihar's Samastipur, owned the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.
Despite Rajasthan Royals missing out on the final, the teenager walked away from the season as its undisputed star, collecting five individual awards and rewriting the history books in the process.
The Five Awards That Defined a Historic Season
Orange Cap: 776 Runs at SR 237.30
At just 15 years and 65 days old, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player ever to win the IPL Orange Cap, overtaking Sai Sudharsan, who had claimed it the previous year at 23 years and 237 days. He amassed 776 runs in 16 matches at an astonishing strike rate of 237.30, finishing ahead of Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill (732) and Sai Sudharsan (722) in the run charts.
Most Valuable Player (MVP): 436.5 Points
Sooryavanshi is the first player in IPL history to win both the MVP and Emerging Player awards in the same season. He accumulated 436.5 MVP points, a reflection not just of his run-scoring but the sheer match-winning impact he had across every game he played.
Super Sixes of the Season: 72 Sixes
Sooryavanshi smashed a record 72 sixes across the season, breaking Chris Gayle's long-standing record of 59, with his tally amounting to a six every 4.31 balls. His power-hitting was not brute force, it was calculated, wrist-driven aggression that had international bowlers searching for answers all season long.
Super Striker of the Season: SR 237.30
His strike rate of 237.30 is the highest ever recorded by an Orange Cap winner across all 18 previous editions of the IPL. He was also the first since Chris Gayle in 2011 to top both the runs and strike rate charts (minimum 20 balls faced) in the same season.
Emerging Player of the Season
Despite Rajasthan Royals missing out on the final, his consistency at the top of the order kept him ahead of all other young performers in the race for the Emerging Player award. It won't be wrong to say that there were a lot of matches where the 15-year-old was seeing carrying the team on his back single-handedly.
The Prize Money
Across all five awards, Sooryavanshi walked away with a total of INR 55 lakh in prize money, INR 15 lakh for the MVP award and INR 10 lakh each for the remaining four honours.
As Sachin Tendulkar put it on the eve of the final: "Everyone is talking about Sooryavanshi, and I watched him bat, it was magnificent. He is something truly special." At 15, the journey has barely begun.